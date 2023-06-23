Greek Billionaire Orders Not One, Not Two, But Three Superyachts

Society

ATHENS – There’s money and then there’s money and then there’s MONEY, the kind of wealth that even the rich dream of, the kind that an unnamed Greek billionaire is using to buy three superyachts.

Whomever it is has ordered the vessels from IYC, which, with The Italian Sea Group (TISG) announced the sale of the three 230-foot GC-Force superyachts, models from Admiral Fleet by Michel Chryssicopoulos.

“We have absolute faith in the vision and goals set by Giovanni Costantino and his team. Looking forward together toward successful deliveries,” he said, the Greek oligarch’s cost for buying them not given. The site Denison Yachting has a similar-sized superyacht selling for $68.5 million.

Greek shipping tycoons are essentially tax-free and it wasn’t said if the buyer is from that industry or another, but whoever it is has the kind of wealth most people can only dream of, let alone owning a yacht.

“This incredible deal brings The Italian Sea Group and IYC even closer together, solidifying a relationship that started 12 years ago,” said Chryssicopoulos, who will supervise the build processes of these three superyacht projects, said Luxury Launches.

The design is being kept secret but the site said that the Admiral GC-Force 70 yachts will be developed by TISG’s in-house studio Centro Stile. “A sheer picture of elegance, the yachts will boast clean and crisp lines and sprawling spaces inviting ample light inside the deck spaces,” said the report.

There is widespread use of glass to allow maximum natural light and it will feature seven deluxe guest cabins and 10 crew cabins upon delivery, which isn’t expected until 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Filippo Menchelli, Chairman of The Italian Sea Group, offered further insight into the sale: “The sale of the first ‘Admiral GC-Force fleet’ represents a significant milestone, which we were able to reach thanks to the professionalism of our team and the high qualitative profile of our yachts. It demonstrates the trust owners from all across the globe put into our organization.”

Greece is known for its yachting scene that draws the uber-rich from around the world to cruise the islands to avoid the crowds and the less-rich, those who don’t own one being able to charter them from Greek companies catering to their very special needs and demands.

The company IYC lists a number of them for rent, ranging from an 80-footer at 28,000 euros ($30,670) to a 195-footer at 290,000 euros ($317,652.) Unless you can afford to buy a super yacht.