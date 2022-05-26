Greek Beauty Brand Korres Opens New Shop in New York City

The Greek beauty brand Korres opened a new shop and in-house Recycle Lab at 232 Elizabeth Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood on May 24. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
NEW YORK – The Greek beauty brand Korres opened a new shop and in-house Recycle Lab at 232 Elizabeth Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood on May 24. The charming store is a gem for those looking for “full circle, sustainable skincare that honors the earth, our communities, and our conscience.”
Guests at the opening had the opportunity to tour the shop and enjoy refreshments and traditional Greek treats provided by Gyro World. Everyone present received a gift bag made of recycled denim with samples of Korres products. The packaging of the products is recyclable and anyone can drop off empty Korres containers to the shop’s Recycle Lab whenever they visit the store to purchase their favorite products.
Among those present at the opening were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras and his wife Popita Pavli, Gyro World owner Dimitris Petridis, Kleos Mastiha Spirit Founder Effie Panagopoulos, many members of the media, and the brand’s founders, Giorgos and Lena Korres.
“We make our products through a 6-step system that is powered by six labs. The trademarked KORRES Full Circle process begins with ethical, zero-waste sourcing and ends with giving back to the earth, to our communities, and you. We follow strict rules and exceptional standards because it’s the right thing to do,” Lena Korres, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer said. “We’ve built a Full Circle system that encompasses every part of the process— from sustainable farming to purifying the very water we use for our formulas.”
When asked how long it took to open the new store, she told The National Herald that it took months longer than expected due to the “supply chain disaster” as everything from the Korres products to the store’s shelves and the carved wood moldings were shipped from Greece.
Lena Korres also told TNH that she is bringing 15 of the team members from New York to Greece so they can learn more about the Korres brand and be fully immersed in the culture.
The wait was certainly worth it since the moment anyone walks into the Korres shop, they are immediately transported to Greece with the enchanting design and the wonderful products awaiting customers. The counters and shelves give the feeling that you are in Greece as you select from the creams, moisturizers, serums, and cleansers for every skin type.
Among the well-known skincare products available, Lena’s favorites were on display in the shop, including the Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cleanser, Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink, and Black Pine Bounce Firming Moisturizer.
With the richest and most biodiverse landscape in all of Europe, Greece is home to 6,000+ plant species – 1,600 of which only grow there in Greece and nowhere else. Korres works closely with Greek organic farmers to grow the highest-quality ingredients and then harvest them based on when they are at peak potency. Korres’ plant hunters study the power of nature and use its treasures to make skin stronger, healthier, and more radiant.
The Naxos Apothecary, just across the street from the Korres shop, was where guests at the opening were served drinks, including two special cocktails made with Kleos Mastiha, the Kleo-Patra featuring Kleos Mastiha, basil and lemon, and the Korres Tonic with Kleos Mastiha, Stray Dog Gin, 3 Cents Aegean Tonic, an olive, and rosemary.
LAS VEGAS – In the last month, the news of the discovery of human remains in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, the level of which is falling due to the widespread drought, bringing to the surface macabre findings from the activities of the mafia, has shocked the local public.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In