Greek Beauty Brand Korres Opens New Shop in New York City

The Greek beauty brand Korres opened a new shop and in-house Recycle Lab at 232 Elizabeth Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood on May 24. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Greek beauty brand Korres opened a new shop and in-house Recycle Lab at 232 Elizabeth Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood on May 24. The charming store is a gem for those looking for “full circle, sustainable skincare that honors the earth, our communities, and our conscience.”

Guests at the opening had the opportunity to tour the shop and enjoy refreshments and traditional Greek treats provided by Gyro World. Everyone present received a gift bag made of recycled denim with samples of Korres products. The packaging of the products is recyclable and anyone can drop off empty Korres containers to the shop’s Recycle Lab whenever they visit the store to purchase their favorite products.

Among those present at the opening were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras and his wife Popita Pavli, Gyro World owner Dimitris Petridis, Kleos Mastiha Spirit Founder Effie Panagopoulos, many members of the media, and the brand’s founders, Giorgos and Lena Korres.

“We make our products through a 6-step system that is powered by six labs. The trademarked KORRES Full Circle process begins with ethical, zero-waste sourcing and ends with giving back to the earth, to our communities, and you. We follow strict rules and exceptional standards because it’s the right thing to do,” Lena Korres, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer said. “We’ve built a Full Circle system that encompasses every part of the process— from sustainable farming to purifying the very water we use for our formulas.”

When asked how long it took to open the new store, she told The National Herald that it took months longer than expected due to the “supply chain disaster” as everything from the Korres products to the store’s shelves and the carved wood moldings were shipped from Greece.

Lena Korres also told TNH that she is bringing 15 of the team members from New York to Greece so they can learn more about the Korres brand and be fully immersed in the culture.

The wait was certainly worth it since the moment anyone walks into the Korres shop, they are immediately transported to Greece with the enchanting design and the wonderful products awaiting customers. The counters and shelves give the feeling that you are in Greece as you select from the creams, moisturizers, serums, and cleansers for every skin type.

Among the well-known skincare products available, Lena’s favorites were on display in the shop, including the Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cleanser, Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink, and Black Pine Bounce Firming Moisturizer.

With the richest and most biodiverse landscape in all of Europe, Greece is home to 6,000+ plant species – 1,600 of which only grow there in Greece and nowhere else. Korres works closely with Greek organic farmers to grow the highest-quality ingredients and then harvest them based on when they are at peak potency. Korres’ plant hunters study the power of nature and use its treasures to make skin stronger, healthier, and more radiant.

The Naxos Apothecary, just across the street from the Korres shop, was where guests at the opening were served drinks, including two special cocktails made with Kleos Mastiha, the Kleo-Patra featuring Kleos Mastiha, basil and lemon, and the Korres Tonic with Kleos Mastiha, Stray Dog Gin, 3 Cents Aegean Tonic, an olive, and rosemary.

More information about Korres is available online: https://www.korres.com/.

