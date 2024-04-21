Greek Beaches Without Paid Sunbeds, Umbrellas: Mani, Karpathos, Syros

Society

ATHENS – Greeks and residents in the country often have to jostle with tourists to find space on public beaches being taken by businesses in violation of the Constitution but if you know where to look some unspoiled spots can be found.

There’s a particularly nice little cove inlet on the island of Kea, also known as Tzai, and the islands of Karpathos and Syros along with some in Main on the Peloponnese are where to go.

The Finance Ministry, which allows 50 percent of many beaches to unlawfully be utilized by businesses charging people to use sunbeds and umbrellas, released a list of those in 49 areas deemed the most environmentally friendly.

According to the latest law on beach leases, the new list is drawn up based on the opinion of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA) and the government promised it would crack down on violators.