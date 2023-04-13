Greek Basketball Fans Riot, Attack Israeli Team Fans, Chaos Erupts

Greece

Greek fans of the AEK basketball team burned an Israeli flag during a game with Hapoel Jerusalem and attack Israeli fans.(Photo by THANASIS DIMOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – In another instance of sports violence in Greece, where it remains common, Greek fans of the AEK basketball team burned an Israeli flag during a game with Hapoel Jerusalem and attack Israeli fans.

The game, said The Times of Israel, became all-out chaos, saying that the Greek fans launched fireworks and threw rocks at supporters of the Israel team, weapons often brought into basketball and soccer games without being checked.

Images showed a banner hung on the stands with the text “The capital of Palestine is Jerusalem,” referencing the historic dispute between Israel and the Palestinians over the Holy City, the newspaper said.

An official from Hapoel Jerusalem told Channel 12 news that some fans were lightly injured during the incident. The game was paused briefly due to the fireworks, and police did not allow fans to leave the arena.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-flag-burned-fireworks-rocks-thrown-at-fans-at-basketball-game-in-greece/

“There is unprecedented chaos and a failure of security here,” the official said despite the New Democracy government’s vow to stop violence at games after a soccer fan was killed on a sidewalk in Thessaloniki in 2022.

Some Israeli fans said the police joined in harassing them and told the Kan public broadcaster the officers made no attempt to stop or arrest the rioters attacking them, police often vastly outnumbered at games.

“From the start of the game there was a very hostile atmosphere against the Israelis,” Tal Hakim told Kan. He added there were “many Palestinian and Hezbollah flags and attempts to enter our stand and set the Israeli flag on fire.”

“A quarter of an hour after the game started, they began to throw bricks and rocks at us, and even injured some fans. We were confined to a small area to not get hurt. A quarter of an hour after that, they began to launch fireworks at us and burned the clothes of one of the fans,” he said, police watching.

“Everyone was waiting for the game to end so they could get home in one piece,” he said. The game, the second in a FIBA Champions League quarterfinal series, ended in a 94-78 AEK victory.

The Israeli team said in a statement that it considered the incident “terrorism in every sense of the word.”

“We explored options to remove Israeli fans at halftime, but Greeks surrounded them and there were fears of a violent pogrom. The team won’t ignore these events and a complaint will be filed to FIBA,” it also said.