x

November 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Food

Greek Baking Team in the Top 5 at Global Competition IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023

November 1, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek baking team Το τραπέζι της Ελλάδος με την Ελληνική αποστολή
The Greek baking team finished in fifth place in the global competition IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023, hosted in Munich, Germany, October 22-24. (Photo: Gastronomy Essentials)

MUNICH – The global competition IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023, hosted in Munich, Germany, October 22-24, was an impressive celebration of bakers from around the world. With the theme of the competition, ‘The World of Animals’, participants had the opportunity to express their creativity through breads, pastries, treats, Danish sweets, and many other display pastries, inspired by animals and nature.

The Greek National Team, in its first appearance in the competition, won 5th place, among 12 countries, thanks to its outstanding performance and dedication to the art of baking. It highlighted the high level, variety and rich tradition of Greek baking worldwide, leaving behind countries such as Brazil, Italy, Chile, Japan, Mexico, Iceland, and Peru.

The Greek team, Dimitris Fragogiannis and Haris Papalitsas, finished in fifth place at the IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023, hosted in Munich, Germany, October 22-24. (Photo: Gastronomy Essentials)

The countries that took the first five places in the competition are: China in 1st place, South Korea 2nd place, Germany 3rd place, France 4th place, and Greece 5th place. The special awards were distributed as follows: The award for the best dough sculpture was awarded to Germany. The prize in the Danish pastry category went to Italy. The prize in the Party items and Bread categories was won by China.

The Greek team, Dimitris Fragogiannis and Haris Papalitsas, ready to compete at the IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023, hosted in Munich, Germany, October 22-24. (Photo: Gastronomy Essentials)

In a highly competitive field, the Greek National Team stood out for its craftsmanship and creativity, presenting butterflies, bees, a bull, and especially breads, individual “works of art” made of dough. This important distinction in the competition is undoubtedly an important milestone for the bakery of our country.

The baking display by the winning team from China at the IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo: Gastronomy Essentials)

Greece was represented in the competition, with dignity and skill, by Haris Papalitsas and Dimitris Fragogiannis. The two Greek bakers managed to win the appreciation of the jury with their impressive creations and under the guidance of their coach Stephane Ollivier, distinguished French Chef Boulanger from the Ritz Paris.

Particularly important in this distinction was the contribution of the assistants of the Greek National Team: Panagiotis Kasimatis, Garyfallos Kalyvas and Vasilis Panousakis. Manager of the Greek National Baking Team was Gastronomy Essentials, which with the excellent organization, dedication and professionalism it demonstrated, contributed the most to this great distinction.

The Greek National Team’s baking display which featured an impressive array of breads and pastries inspired by animals and nature at the IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo: Gastronomy Essentials)
Detail from the Greek National Team’s baking display which featured an impressive array of breads and pastries inspired by animals and nature at the IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo: Gastronomy Essentials)

Finally, this success would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors of the Greek National Team for the World Baking Competition 2023, who contributed to the realization of this great undertaking and were: Louli Mills (Gold Sponsor), Delifrance (Sponsor), Chefstyle (Clothing Sponsor), Clivanexport-Stefanou (Equipment Sponsor).

Video of the Greek team’s efforts is available online: https://rumble.com/v3sijp0–the-uibc-bakers-cup-2023.html.

RELATED

Food
Cheba Hut ‘Toasted’ Subs is Coming to Katy, Texas, This November

KATY, Texas - October 31, 2023 - ( Newswire.

Tourism
The Day of the Dead in Mexico Is a Celebration for the 5 Senses
Tourism
By an Eerie Lake in Romania, Draculas and Skeletons Welcome Crowds to Halloween Fest (Photos)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.