Greek Baking Team in the Top 5 at Global Competition IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023

Food

MUNICH – The global competition IBA UIBC Bakers Cup 2023, hosted in Munich, Germany, October 22-24, was an impressive celebration of bakers from around the world. With the theme of the competition, ‘The World of Animals’, participants had the opportunity to express their creativity through breads, pastries, treats, Danish sweets, and many other display pastries, inspired by animals and nature.

The Greek National Team, in its first appearance in the competition, won 5th place, among 12 countries, thanks to its outstanding performance and dedication to the art of baking. It highlighted the high level, variety and rich tradition of Greek baking worldwide, leaving behind countries such as Brazil, Italy, Chile, Japan, Mexico, Iceland, and Peru.

The countries that took the first five places in the competition are: China in 1st place, South Korea 2nd place, Germany 3rd place, France 4th place, and Greece 5th place. The special awards were distributed as follows: The award for the best dough sculpture was awarded to Germany. The prize in the Danish pastry category went to Italy. The prize in the Party items and Bread categories was won by China.

In a highly competitive field, the Greek National Team stood out for its craftsmanship and creativity, presenting butterflies, bees, a bull, and especially breads, individual “works of art” made of dough. This important distinction in the competition is undoubtedly an important milestone for the bakery of our country.

Greece was represented in the competition, with dignity and skill, by Haris Papalitsas and Dimitris Fragogiannis. The two Greek bakers managed to win the appreciation of the jury with their impressive creations and under the guidance of their coach Stephane Ollivier, distinguished French Chef Boulanger from the Ritz Paris.

Particularly important in this distinction was the contribution of the assistants of the Greek National Team: Panagiotis Kasimatis, Garyfallos Kalyvas and Vasilis Panousakis. Manager of the Greek National Baking Team was Gastronomy Essentials, which with the excellent organization, dedication and professionalism it demonstrated, contributed the most to this great distinction.

Finally, this success would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors of the Greek National Team for the World Baking Competition 2023, who contributed to the realization of this great undertaking and were: Louli Mills (Gold Sponsor), Delifrance (Sponsor), Chefstyle (Clothing Sponsor), Clivanexport-Stefanou (Equipment Sponsor).

Video of the Greek team’s efforts is available online: https://rumble.com/v3sijp0–the-uibc-bakers-cup-2023.html.