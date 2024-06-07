Greek Authorities Searching for Missing British Doctor who Popularized Fasting for Weight Loss

Society

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities confirmed Thursday that they are searching for Michael Mosley, a well-known British television doctor who popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss and long-term health.

Greek police said a broad search and rescue operation has been underway since Wednesday on the island of Symi, which is on the eastern side of the Aegean Sea and around 4 miles (6.5 kiilometers) from Turkey.

Mosley, 67, is believed to have gone for a walk on Wednesday afternoon while on holiday on the island, which is a popular destination for hikers.

Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter.

Mosley, 67, is well-known in many parts of the world for his 2013 book “The Fast Diet,” which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer. The 5:2 diet, as it became known, set out how people can lose weight fast by minimizing their calorie intake for two days in a week while eating healthily on the other five.

He has subsequently introduced the Fast 800 diet, a rapid weight loss program, whereby dieters restrict their calorie intake to 800 a day for at least two weeks, before transitioning to the 5:2 program.

Mosley has often pushed his body to extreme lengths to see the effects of his diets and also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary “Infested! Living With Parasites.”

Mosley is also known for his regular appearances on British television as well as his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He has also made a number of films about diet and exercise.

In 2002, Mosley was nominated for an Emmy for his executive producer role on the BBC science documentary “The Human Face,” which was presented by Monty Python star John Cleese and which featured a raft of famous faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist. She has written recipes for his diet books.