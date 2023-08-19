x

August 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

Greek Authorities Rescue Nearly 60 Migrants on Small Boats in Aegean Sea

August 19, 2023
By Associated Press
4395403_17_0_type13265
FILLE - Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ATHENS — Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 60 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkey to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in two separate incidents, the coast guard said.

In recent weeks Greece has seen a rise in such arrivals, mostly in small unseaworthy boats provided by smugglers.

A coast guard statement said a patrol boat located 41 people early Saturday on a drifting inflatable dinghy off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception center on the island.

Following a chase earlier Saturday, a coast guard patrol boat stopped another dinghy carrying 17 people near the eastern Aegean islets of Arkii. The migrants were taken to the island of Patmos, while one of them was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a smuggling ring.

Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkey that produces low-quality inflatable boats. Better summer sailing conditions have also contributed to the hike in numbers.

The Greek government says it has not changed its policy of intercepting boats at sea which had significantly reduced arrivals of migrants in recent years.

Human rights groups have accused Greece of carrying out illegal summary deportations to Turkey of people who managed to reach Greek shores. Athens strongly denies that.

 

RELATED

Politics
“Greece and Cyprus Will Be Together in this Self-evident Battle for Legality and Fairness”

ATHENS - Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis in an interview with SKAI TV on Saturday said that there will be no tax increase as there were no increases in the last four years.

Society
Iron Baseball Bats, Wooden Bar and Helmets Found in the House of the Hooligan
Society
Wildfire in Melia, Alexandroupolis – Another Four Villages Evacuated

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.