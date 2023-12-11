x

December 11, 2023

Greek Authorities Hunting Down Users of Unlawful Streaming Services

December 11, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, two people work on a computer in Atlanta. Researchers who study misinformation predict it will get worse leading up to this year's presidential vote. Misinformation and disinformation can take the form of false news stories and photos and videos that have been doctored or presented without context. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATHENS – Teams from Greece’s electronic crimes division went after users of unlawful streaming services obtaining free movies and TV shows in a crackdown that was months in the planning and targeting the growing use of the common sites.

More than 50 agents found users across the country, particularly in the biggest region of Attica that includes Athens as well as the country’s second-largest city Thessaloniki and Crete, the Peloponnese, Alexandroupoli and Macedonia.

They went after businesses, homes and stores, the sites popular for those who want to watch movies and TV shows at home for free or a low cost, streamed directly to their devices.

During raids, authorities discovered customer lists stored in digital and manual formats of thousands of users with detailed information, including their addresses and mobile phone numbers, said Tech Report.

https://techreport.com/streaming-news/greece-authorities-raid-illegal-streaming-services/

The report said that a large amount of cash and digital devices were confiscated, including computers with illegal customer management software, mobile phones, and decoders to allow viewing.

Authorities also seized a wide range of digital financial transactions valued at hundreds of thousands of euros with indications that the amounts involved could be millions of euros laundering money through virtual companies.

Illegal streaming subscriptions have become increasingly popular in recent years. According to estimates, the cost ranges between 15-20 euros ($16.15-$21.53 per month that the platforms don’t report the income to evade taxes and detection, hoping to avoid being caught.

The report said criminal gangs use a pyramid-like structure with distinct roles and work within a cellular organization and a framework already in use on the dark web that’s hard to detect.

Social media showed authorities tossing unlawful decoders into the trash and the report said those subscribing or circumventing paying could now also face prosecution as the investigation continues.

In September, police in Greece halted the operations of a pirate network that offered illegal pay-TV services after the Patras Security Sub-Directorate thoroughly investigated this service.

The Hellenic Police said 10 arrests were made, including the alleged ringleader, treasurer, dealers, and the deputy leader of the pirate network who were hit with a series of criminal charges.

