Greek Authorities Declare 12 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

Politics

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Greece has declared 12 members of the Russian Federation’s diplomatic and consular mission accredited to Greece to be personae non gratae, the Greek foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

This was done in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention for Consular Relations, the announcement said.

The Russian Ambassador in Greece has been informed of the decision, it added.