Greek Author Sokratis Bouzoukas on His Latest Work

Literature

Greek author and Athens-native Sokratis Bouzoukas spoke with The National Herald about his life, inspiration, and latest work. A voracious reader from a young age, Bouzoukas dreamt of writing books that would have an impact on readers much like the books he read had on him.

His short story, entitled Once Upon a Time There Was a Virus, is included in the pandemic-inspired, post-apocalyptic science fiction collection Coronavirus: An Ancient or an Alien Virus? The book, available in English online, features six Greek writers expressing their own unique viewpoints inspired by the experience of the year 2020 and their own imagination. Bouzoukas’ previous books in Greek are also available online.

When asked about his background, Bouzoukas told TNH, “I was born in 1976 in the capital city of Greece, Athens. Although my passion was to study archaeology and history, I studied mechanical engineering in Chalkida. My decision was based on the need of the market at that period but it never stopped my passion for history and archaeology and I continued with short side courses and seminars. Lately, I am also quite interested in folklore and tradition. I travel around to see and share experiences with people from different places.”

TNH: Did you always want to be a writer?

Sokratis Bouzoukas: Since I was very young, I was in love with books. Over the years, I have read hundreds of books. I did not care what type of book it was so I read history, archeological, science fiction, horror, geography, politics, folklore, and other categories. Books for me were like heaven where I got lost in the adventures and historical events that I read. It was like I was living in another world where I felt I was part of these stories. I have grown up with many books which have helped me to become the person I am today. I always dreamt of sharing my stories with other people, hoping that my books will impact people’s lives like other books impacted mine.

TNH: What inspires you the most in your writing career?

SB: To be honest, I derive my inspiration almost from anything. I derive it from reading good books from good writers, from my life experiences, from music, folklore stories and many times it just happens that I overhear an inspiring dialogue between people that clicks an idea for a new book.

TNH: What inspired your latest book?

SB: My latest book which is still under review was inspired by a folklore story in the famous city of Piraeus in Greece. The story talked about a lion statue which was considered during the Turkish occupying period as the protector of the city from evil powers.

TNH: How long did the writing process take from idea to publication?

SB: The writing of the latest short novel took around one year to finalize. It has been sent to the publishing house and now is in the process of being printed.

TNH: What are you working on next?

SB: I am currently working on a horror book that talks about the adventure of a genie in our human modern world.