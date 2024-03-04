Greek Author Dimitrios Naskos on Bob Dylan and the Nobel Prize

Culture

Books of every kind are sent in to the offices of The National Herald, showcasing the impressive range of experience and interests of Greek authors wherever they happen to live. In the realm of nonfiction, memoirs and historical accounts offer insights into the past, while works of fiction can help us expand our own creativity, increase our empathy, and relieve stress and anxiety. Books, whether physical or in their various e-book formats, often give us an opportunity to learn something new, guided by the author’s carefully written text and, hopefully, communicating the author’s enthusiasm for their subject, topic, or theme.

‘And the Nobel Prize in Literature Goes to… Bob Dylan?’ by Dimitrios P. Naskos is a unique book, highlighting the fascinating life story of the famous songwriter and singer who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 and including a short story by Naskos inspired by the lyrics from a Dylan song, essays, the Dylan discography, and a timeline of history. Fans of Dylan will be especially drawn to this book, as Naskos is clear about his appreciation for the artist from the very start, even as many at the time of Dylan’s Nobel win pondered how a prominent figure in the music industry could be awarded the world’s most prestigious literary prize. Reading the lyrics included in the book will undoubtedly convince those skeptical of the honor and those unfamiliar with Dylan’s oeuvre that his lyrics are indeed poetry.

As noted in the book’s description, “through a thought-provoking analysis of the works of Bob Dylan and other famous songwriters, author Dimitrios Naskos explores the complexities of whether songwriting can be considered high literature and if musicians who write lyrics deserve the same recognition as traditional writers.”

“At its core, this book celebrates the profound legacy of songwriting and the pivotal role songs play in our lives,” the description continues. “By offering a novel outlook on the intersection of music and literature, Naskos encourages readers to delve into the realm of words and music in fresh and stimulating ways.”

Following the chapters on Dylan’s life and work, as well as the key influences on Dylan, Naskos includes excerpts from Dylan’s autobiography, quotes from Dylan, and Dylan’s Nobel speech which was given by United States Ambassador to Sweden Azita Raji at the Nobel Banquet in the Stockholm City Hall on December 10, 2016, since Dylan did not to attend the event.

He wrote: “I’m sorry I can’t be with you in person, but please know that I am most definitely with you in spirit and honored to be receiving such a prestigious prize. Being awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature is something I never could have imagined or seen coming. From an early age, I’ve been familiar with and reading and absorbing the works of those who were deemed worthy of such a distinction: Kipling, Shaw, Thomas Mann, Pearl Buck, Albert Camus, Hemingway. These giants of literature whose works are taught in the schoolroom, housed in libraries around the world and spoken of in reverent tones have always made a deep impression. That I now join the names on such a list is truly beyond words.”

Nobel Prize laureates are also required to give a lecture on a subject connected with the work that was awarded, according to the Nobel Foundation statutes. The lecture should be given before or up to six months after the award ceremony on December 10. Dylan gave his Nobel Lecture Speech on June 5, 2017, and it, too, is included in Naskos’ book, and features an array of references to great works of literature and concludes with he opening of Homer’s Odyssey: “Sing in me, oh Muse, and through me tell the story.”

‘And the Nobel Prize in Literature Goes to… Bob Dylan?’ by Dimitrios P. Naskos was published in 2021 in Greek and is set to be released in English on April 30.

More information is available online: https://literary-works.com.