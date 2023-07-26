x

July 26, 2023

Greek-Australian Philippoussis Fined $10,000 for Breaching Betting Sponsorship Rules

July 26, 2023
By Associated Press
tennis ball
(Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, cropped)

LONDON (AP) — Tennis coach and former top-10 player Mark Philippoussis has been fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching betting sponsorship rules.

The ITIA said Wednesday that the Australian was also given a four-month suspended ban “after receiving payment for providing a voiceover to promotional content for a gaming operator.”

It said Philippoussis did not contest the charge and had fully cooperated with the investigation.

“As a sport, tennis has decided that accredited individuals should not have commercial relationships with betting companies,” ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said. “Whilst this case is clearly not one of corruption, it is a rule that players, coaches, and others in the sport need to be aware of.”

Philippoussis was runner-up to Pat Rafter at the 1998 U.S. Open and lost to Roger Federer in the 2003 Wimbledon final. He has worked with Stefanos Tsitsipas as a coach.

