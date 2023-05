Community

FILE - Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating Brandon Nakashima of the US in a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

PARIS – Nick Kyrgios will not participate in in the Roland Garros tournament as he continues to recover from surgery on his left knee, as announced today by the organizers of the prestigious Paris tennis tournament.

The 28-year-old Greek-Australian champion was previously unable to compete at the Australian Open last January and underwent surgery, staying out of all tournaments thereafter.

Kyrgios, ranked 26th in the world, has withdrawn from the Paris Grand Slam, which will be held May 28 to June 12.