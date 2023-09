United States

CHICAGO – Live music, traditional dances, and authentic Greek flavors were the highlights of this year’s Gold Coast Greek Fest of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Chicago, on September 15-17.

Gyros, pastitsio, spanakopita, and other Greek dishes were offered to the attendees, while their sweet cravings were duly satisfied with the homemade desserts of Philoptochos.

In addition, festival visitors had the pleasure of enjoying Greek traditional dances performed by the dance group ‘Paradosis’.

The three-day program also included special activities for the young friends of the community. Among others, the Consul General of Greece in Chicago Emmanuel Koubarakis, was present.