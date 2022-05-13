Greek Army and “USS Arlington” Conduct Joint PASSEX in Aegean

Society

FILE- In this photo provided on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, by the Greek Defense Ministry, worships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France, participate in a joint military exercise which was held from 26-28 of August, south of Turkey in eastern Mediterranean sea. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP)

ATHENS – Hellenic Armed Forces units and the U.S. Navy ship “USS Arlington” jointly conducted a PASSEX (Passing Exercise) on May 10 in the sea near the Sporades islands and Skyros.

The Hellenic Armed Forces participated with the frigate “Salamis”, the bulk carrier “Chios”, as well as an S-70 B Aegean Hawk helicopter.

The exercise involved objects of communication, asymmetric threats, targeting, progressive manoeuvres, as well as maritime picture compilation and sharing.

According to an announcement, the joint training took place in the framework of the updated Greece-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, contributing to the promotion of the level of operational readiness, combat capability and interoperability of participants in a bilateral and allied framework.