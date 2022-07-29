x

July 29, 2022

Greek Aquaculture Fish Sales Rise to New Records in 2021

July 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
fresh fish-Leros
FILE - Leros, known as the fishermen island, offers visitors a unique gastronomic experience. (Photo by Jakub Kapusnak via Unsplash)

ATHENS – Aquaculture fish sales rose to 10-year records in 2021, but the industry expresses concern over the impact of increased inflationary pressures in the economy, Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (HAPO) said in a survey released on Friday.

More specifically, aquaculture fish sales totaled 131,250 tons, worth 636 million euros, up 7% in volume and 10% in value compared with 2020. Sea bream and sea bass accounted for 96% of sales (125,550 tons). Exports totaled 100,361 tons worth 499 million euros in 2021, up 9% in volume and in value compared with the previous year.

Eighty percent of exports was distributed in EU countries and in third countries, with the remaining 20% in the domestic market. Italy, Spain and France remained the top export destination markets, accounting for 58% of Greek production.

Despite increased competition, average prices for sea bream and sea bass rose 1.5% and 6%, respectively.

The industry said that a series of negative impacts resulting from the pandemic to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have raised production costs by 25%.

‘Rescind the Doctrine’ Protest Greets Pope in Canada

ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

