Greek Aquaculture Fish Sales Rise to New Records in 2021

FILE - Leros, known as the fishermen island, offers visitors a unique gastronomic experience. (Photo by Jakub Kapusnak via Unsplash)

ATHENS – Aquaculture fish sales rose to 10-year records in 2021, but the industry expresses concern over the impact of increased inflationary pressures in the economy, Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (HAPO) said in a survey released on Friday.

More specifically, aquaculture fish sales totaled 131,250 tons, worth 636 million euros, up 7% in volume and 10% in value compared with 2020. Sea bream and sea bass accounted for 96% of sales (125,550 tons). Exports totaled 100,361 tons worth 499 million euros in 2021, up 9% in volume and in value compared with the previous year.

Eighty percent of exports was distributed in EU countries and in third countries, with the remaining 20% in the domestic market. Italy, Spain and France remained the top export destination markets, accounting for 58% of Greek production.

Despite increased competition, average prices for sea bream and sea bass rose 1.5% and 6%, respectively.

The industry said that a series of negative impacts resulting from the pandemic to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have raised production costs by 25%.