February 20, 2023

Greek and Roman Themes Thrive at Bacchanalia Restaurant in London

February 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Bacchanalia-London
Bacchanalia London. (Photo: Instagram)

LONDON – The Interior design firm Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has completed a restaurant replete with references to Greek and Roman mythology and sculptures by British artist Damien Hirst. Bacchanalia London is located at 1 Mount Street in Mayfair, London, in a former Porsche showroom.

The main dining room is dominated by five monumental sculptures designed by Hirst: a winged lion, a unicorn ridden by two winged lovers, another unicorn, Medusa, and Bacchus.

The walls of the room are covered with murals created by Gary Myatt, inspired by an 1847 painting by the French painter Thomas Couture, depicting Romans during the period of decadence of the Empire during its decline – but there are also classically-clad figures are holding laptops and iPhones.

Many of the Greek and Roman artworks represented are more than two millennia old. More than 300 pieces of 24-carat gold leaf were used for decoration, along with over 400,000 tiles that were used in the decoration of the women’s rest room to evoke orchard vegetation inspired by the Garden of the Hesperides. The men’s bathrooms aim to represent Hades, the underworld.

A short tour of Bacchanalia London is offered in the video prepared by Dezeen (https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cllt8bmO_0q/).

