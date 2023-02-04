x

February 4, 2023

Greek and Foreign Visitors in the Renovated Agora Modiano

February 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
THESSALONIKI – Israelis, Americans, French and Cypriots are just some of the foreign visitors who visited the renovated Agora Modiano, in the centre of Thessaloniki, in its first two months of operation. Most of them “searched” not only for food and products, but also for the history hidden in the buidling.

The Agora Modiano has become again a gastronomic and tourist destination of the city since the beginning of last December, which, in addition to foreigners, is visited in groups by many citizens of Thessaloniki who want to connect with the place, time and smells of the past and of today.

Every Tuesday, until March 7, in collaboration with ThessalonikiWalkingTours, free guided tours are organised. Among other things, visitors will learn how after the devastating fire of 1917 and through the ruins of the old synagogues, the market emerged at the end of the 1920s, but also how the city’s culinary history becomes an experience and a culture.

