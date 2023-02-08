Politics

Greek and British defence ministers sign collaboration agreement in Portsmouth on Tuesday, February 8, 2023. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/EUROKINISSI)

LONDON – Greek National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, signed a Joint Vision Statement on a British Royal Navy ‘Diamond D34′ cruiser, at the naval base of Portsmouth on Tuesday.

This agreement foresees the strengthening of the two countries’ defence cooperation with joint drills and training of both military and regular personnel. It also aims to define a new framework for cooperation against current threats such as hybrid warfare and cyber-attacks.

Delegations from both the Greek and British ministries will be meeting annually to update the agreement.