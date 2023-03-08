Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

General News

Photo: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (second from right) among people from the Greek Community, including the United States Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, businessman John Koudounis and lawyer Tasos Pardalis. Credit: Photos courtesy of Maria A. Pardalis

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success.

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed to raise over $1.5 million dollars as part of their efforts to help Greece and Nigeria. The Rainbow Room was packed, and Giannis and Thanasis – accompanied by their mother Veronica and Giannis’ wife, Mariah – had the full support of many Americans and Greek-Americans who supported and responded to the call of the two Milwaukee Bucks and NBA stars.

Among the guests were the United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Greek-American businessman John Catsimatidis, businessman John Koudounis, lawyer Tasos Pardalis and his wife Maria, and many others.

It should be emphasized that the charity activities of both the Antetokounmpo brothers, the CAFF organization, as well as Giannis’ wife, Mariah, are very intense and will continue unabated.