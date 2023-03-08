Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

Photo: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (second from right) among people from the Greek Community, including the United States Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, businessman John Koudounis and lawyer Tasos Pardalis. Credit: Photos courtesy of Maria A. Pardalis
NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success.
Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed to raise over $1.5 million dollars as part of their efforts to help Greece and Nigeria. The Rainbow Room was packed, and Giannis and Thanasis – accompanied by their mother Veronica and Giannis’ wife, Mariah – had the full support of many Americans and Greek-Americans who supported and responded to the call of the two Milwaukee Bucks and NBA stars.
Among the guests were the United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Greek-American businessman John Catsimatidis, businessman John Koudounis, lawyer Tasos Pardalis and his wife Maria, and many others.
It should be emphasized that the charity activities of both the Antetokounmpo brothers, the CAFF organization, as well as Giannis’ wife, Mariah, are very intense and will continue unabated.
SYDNEY - The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In