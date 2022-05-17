x

May 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Politics

Greek-Americans from Chicago’s North Shore Attend Mitsotakis’ Speech to Congress

May 17, 2022
By The National Herald
US Greece Congress
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers remarks to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, DC – Two Greek-Americans from Chicago’s North Shore are set to attend the address by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to a joint session of Congress on May 16, Patch reported.

“Jeanne Polydoris, of Lake Forest, and Yianni Konstantinou, of Highland Park, were invited to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s address by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Highland Park), according to the congressman’s office,” Patch reported.

“Polydoris is the granddaughter of one of the soldiers who liberated Nazi concentration camps in World War II and has been a longtime advocate for veterans and their families, Schneider’s office announced,” Patch reported, adding that “she was previously appointed to the Veterans Advisory Council by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, most recently in 2019, and currently serves on leadership committees for Rush University Medical Centers’ Road Home Program and Heart and Vascular Institute.”

“Konstantinou is an entrepreneur and an advocate on behalf of the Greek-American community, a supporter of the Highland Park Community Foundation and a proponent of close U.S.-Greek ties through the Hellenic American Leadership Council, according to Schneider’s office,” Patch reported.

“Both demonstrate extraordinary dedication, care, and service to our friends and neighbors throughout Illinois,” Schneider said in a statement, Patch reported. “The spirit of the Greek people was on full display in their aid to Ukrainians, and that spirit carries on here through Yianni and Jeanne. They are shining examples of the hard work and compassion of the Greek American community.”

“According to federal campaign finance records, Polydoris has never contributed money to Schneider’s campaign, while Konstantinou gave $3,000 to Schneider in 2021, after having contributed $6,500 to his campaigns between 2014 and 2018,” Patch reported.

“Mitsotakis, who took over as prime minister of Greece in July 2019, was invited to speak to Congress for a belated marking of the bicentennial of the establishment of modern Greece,” Patch reported, noting that “the anniversary occurred last year, but the commemoration was delayed due to COVID-19.”

“In an invitation letter last month, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Mitsotakis that the United States and Greece share an ‘unshakable bond’ of shared history and values,” Patch reported.

“When drafting our Constitution, our Founders drew on the Ancient Greek ideals of liberty and democracy. Decades later, the Hellenic Republic was born of the same yearning for independence and self-government that ignited the American Revolution,” Pelosi said, Patch reported. “Today, more than two centuries later, our nations are key allies on the world stage: advancing our mutual security and economic interests, as well as promoting our shared democratic values in the world.”

President Joe Biden met with Mitsotakis and Greek First Lady Mareva Grabowska-Mitsotaki on May 16 in Washington, DC, and a reception at the White House followed. Mitsotakis address to Congress is set to begin 11 AM Eastern/10 AM Central.

