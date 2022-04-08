Greek-American Zegras Highlighted by ESPN in NHL Power Rankings

Community

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates with center Vinni Lettieri (28) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) Power Rankings were released by ESPN on April 6 along with the “Player under Pressure” for each team. Among those elite players, Greek-American Trevor Zegras, 21, was highlighted.

“Anaheim’s no longer on the playoff track, so, the pressure is on for Zegras to keep having fun and executing those highlight-reel moves as only he can,” ESPN reported, adding that “regardless of the Ducks’ station, Zegras is very much in the Calder Trophy race, too. Keeping his spirits high the rest of the way will be huge.”

The Calder Memorial Trophy, named after Frank Calder, the first president of the NHL, is the league’s Rookie of the Year award. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association vote to determine the winner at the end of the regular season.