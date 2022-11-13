Greek-American WWII Veteran Jim Andreadis Featured on Local News in NY

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American World War II veteran Jim Andreadis was featured in reports in the local New York media, including CBS2 News on November 10, ahead of Veterans Day, honoring veterans and “the iconic Sherman tanks that helped win the war.”

“Those tanks are now 80 years old, and the soldiers that rode them to victory are in their late 90s,” CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, adding that the tanks “are still rolling, thanks to volunteers who keep World War II history alive through the American armor that helped win our freedom.”

“The noise, the mud, the thought of being inside of one of them and being attacked with guns that were more powerful than your armor could stop,” Frank Pascale, a volunteer at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, NY, told CBS2 News.

“In all, 50,000 Sherman tanks were mass produced by American car companies,” CBS2 News reported, noting that “their armor wasn’t as strong as what the Nazis had, but they were light enough to ship oversees in numbers that could defeat them.”

“It was designed to be maintained in the field, easily repairable. So all these things combined to kind of narrow that gap, the advantage the German armor might have had,” Kevin Carroll of the Museum of American Armor told CBS2.

Among the brave tank crewmen was Greek-American Jim Andreadis, now 96 years old. “It brings back a lot of memories, I spent day and night,” Andreadis, who resides in Huntington, NY, told CBS2, adding that “he remembers barreling through Germany.”

“It was tough for an 18-year-old and I look back at it and I don’t know how I survived,” Andreadis said in the CBS2 report. “Hatches were closed. It was terrible, the smell of the shells.”

Another veteran, 99-year-old Julius Fiorini of West Babylon, NY, was also among the honorees and told CBS2 “I lived in that tank.”

“Fired on every day, Fiorini was a Sherman tank commander,” CBS2 reported, adding that “he said he is grateful he is still alive to honor those who didn’t come home.”

“It was tough. It was really hard and he never wanted to relive it,” Fiorini’s son Tom told CBS2.

The event on November 10 “was a tribute to their courage, and American ingenuity,” CBS2 reported.

“It tipped the scales and it allowed this country to fight back the evils of Nazi Germany and defeat that scourge that was threatening our entire world,” Nassau County Legislator Arnie Drucker said, CBS2 reported.

“The tanks were called the armored fist of American forces during World War II, but they were also considered a death trap, prone to fires after being struck,” CBS2 reported, noting that “as a result, there were staggering losses.”

In the characteristic manner of the Greatest Generation, Andreadis summed up the experience succinctly: “War is hell,” he told CBS2.

“Andreadis was a cannoneer… responsible for loading the tank’s main gun,” FOX5 News reported, adding that “his unit was the first to relieve American troops at the Battle of the Bulge and he helped liberate a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp.”

“Things are coming out that I never talk about,” Andreadis told FOX5. “Luckily, I made it home in one piece.”

“People recognize and they thank me, it’s heartwarming because they remember,” Andreadis told FOX5.