Greek American won 1-0 Kearny Scotts

SPORTS

The Greek Americans won 1-0 last night against Kearny Scotts. The game was scheduled for 7:30pm at Kearny Highschool in New Jersey. However did not commence until 7:48 due to referees arriving to the field late. They were sent to the wrong field. The first 15 minutes were played with 1 linesman missing. Almost causing a goal to be scored on the Greeks that would have been called offsides otherwise.

Matthew Vowinkel was fouled in the box aroudn the 26th minute giving the Greeks a penalty. Matthew shot the penalty and the ball went just outside the left bar missing. In the 44th minute however Matthew won a 2nd penalty kick which he shot high and left and scored giving the Greeks a 1-0 lead just in time for half time. This 2nd penalty prompted the Scotts to stampede the referee causing them to receive 3 yellow cards. One of which was for pushing the referee.

Nikos Petridis played his 2nd game for the Greeks yesterday not conceding a single break through. Gerrasimos Magoulas also played his first match for the Greeks nearly scoring 1 himself in the 80th minute. Magoulas and Petridis are both recent transfers from the Pancyprians. Our club is very delighted to have both young men with our club. Magoulas will be competing in the over 30s & amateur national cups for the Greeks while Petridis will be lining up in the Amateur Cup for first team action.

George O’ Malley missed a header off a corner kick that was hit slightlly outside left post.

Scotts missed a last minute opportunity in the match hitting the left post right before the match ended.

Our EPSL team is off this weekend with a bi. Our next match will be October 16th 5pm @ Hofstra University as we host Lansdowne in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup.