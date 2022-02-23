Greek-American William Steve Panagiotakos Is Mourned

General News

LOWELL – William Steve Panagiotakos, 88, died peacefully on February 15 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Lowell on August 24, 1933, a son of the late Stavros and Archondoula (Anagnostakos) Panagiotakos. Billy lived his first years in a tenement on Adams Street and attended Lowell public schools. His family moved when he was about 8 years old to Pleasant Street in Dracut’s Navy Yard, where he attended Dracut public schools, graduating from Dracut High School class of 1951.

After graduation he enlisted in the Unites States Navy and was assigned to the USS Strong where he sailed the world and saw combat during the Korean War. He would suffer a disability from his service that grew worse through the years, however, he was always proud of his service and the men that he served with. The Army-Navy football game was always a special day.

On his return to civilian life he attended East Coast Aerotech and upon successful completion was hired by Trans World Airlines (TWA) as an airline mechanic. He worked for TWA for the next 43 years at Idlewild Airport (now Kennedy International Airport), National Airport (now Reagan International Airport), and Logan International Airport. He, also spent five years during that time working in Saudi Arabia under a TWA contract with Saudia Airlines, so that he could better provide for his family, especially for their education costs.

His life was made up of every day experiences, holidays, and special days that make up the hyphen of the years of our lives unique to each of us, and between 1933 and 2022 specific to him.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Barrett Panagiotakos, and their four children, Steven C. Panagiotakos and his wife Christine (Hondras) of Lowell, Sophia D. Arguoyan and her husband John of Lowell, Athena E. Panagiotakos and her husband Christos Panagiotopoulos, and Christopher P. Panagiotakos and his fiancée Kelly Enwright of Lowell; his grandchildren Jonathan Arguoyan and his wife Preethi, Christopher Arguoyan, Giana Panagiotakos, Alexandria Panagiotakos, Christopher Panagiotopoulos and his wife Judith, Stephen Panagiotopoulos, Christian Enwright and his wife Kaylee; and great-grandchildren, Georgia, Sophia and Emilia Panagiotopoulos, and Violet Enwright; many nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Sammy.

He is also survived by his cousins, Peter Poulos of Manchester, NH, Charles ‘Bucky’ Panagiotakos and his wife Marie of Tyngsboro, Diane Pihl of Lowell; brothers-in-law, Charles Vergos of Las Vegas, NV, and Victor Barrett, Sr. of Oklahoma; and sisters-in-law, Janet Panagiotakos of Salisbury, and Frances Barrett of Virginia.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Helen and Charles ‘Dino’ Platanites, Stamatina and Christos Rouses, Kaliope ‘Carol’ and George Sakelakos, Evangelia ‘Eve’ Vergos, Peter Panagiotakos, Mary and George Rodgers, Gregory Panagiotakos, and Cleopatra Panagiotakos, as well as mother and father-in-law, Pauline and Stewart Barrett, brother-in-law, Charles Barrett and sister-in-law, Phyllis Fellers.

His Funeral Service was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street and his interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell.