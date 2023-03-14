x

March 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Greek-American Tim Mayopoulos Named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank

March 14, 2023
By The National Herald
AP23072494990283 (1)
A law enforcement official, behind, stands in an entryway to a Silicon Valley Bank branch location, Monday, March 13, 2023, as customers and bystanders line up outside the bank, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON – On March 12, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) appointed Timothy J. Mayopoulos, a Greek-American, as the new chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O). Mayopoulos takes over after regulators shut down the bank, which focused on start-ups, on Friday due to a run on its deposits that left it short of funds. The regulator transferred all deposits, insured and uninsured, as well as virtually all of the bank’s assets to a newly created bridge bank.

Mayopoulos was born to Harry B. Mayopoulos and his wife Eleanor Ida Mayopoulos on March 7, 1959. His father was an aerospace technician, trade unionist, and member of the United Auto Workers, while his mother worked part-time for a department store chain. Mayopoulos earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Cornell University in 1980 and a doctorate from New York University School of Law in 1984.

Mayopoulos is known as a trusted executive in the industry with experience in both financial institutions affected by crises and the technology sector. He joined Fannie Mae after the 2008 financial crisis and later became chairman and CEO, returning the company to profitability and delivering over $167 billion in dividends to taxpayers.

(Material from Reuters and iefimerida.gr was used in this article)

RELATED

General News
John Catsimatidis Discusses with TNH His New Book- How Far Do You Want to Go?

NEW YORK – Geek-American billionaire entrepreneur John Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Red Apple Group, spoke with The National Herald about his new book ‘How Far Do You Want to Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire.

General News
Irene Papas and Vangelis among Those Remembered on Oscars’ In Memoriam
General News
Greek-American Arrested for Placing Camera in Men’s Restroom at Cafe in Tarpon Springs

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.