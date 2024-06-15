x

June 15, 2024

Greek-American Student among the Winners of Mother’s Day Essay & Poetry Contest

June 14, 2024
By The National Herald
Mother's Day essay and poetry contest winners 2024
New York State Assemblyman Edward Braunstein with the winners of the annual Mother's Day Essay & Poetry Contest, left to right, April, Evelyn, Eleni, and Ryan. Photo: Courtesy of Assemblyman Braunstein's office

BAYSIDE, NY – New York State Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein (D-Bayside) announced the winners of his annual Mother’s Day Essay & Poetry Contest for students in grades two through five, which included Greek-American 4th grader at the William Spyropoulos School in Flushing, NY, Eleni Katakis for her essay titled ‘My Very Loud, Loving Mom.’

The other winners are 2nd grader Evelyn Cho, P.S. 98 in Douglaston, with the poem titled ‘Mother’; 3rd grader April Lee, P.S. 209 in Whitestone, essay titled ‘Mother’s Day Essay’; and 5th grader Ryan Rampersaud, P.S. 115 in Glen Oaks, essay titled ‘Why My Mom Is So Special to Me.”

“Congratulations to Evelyn, April, Eleni, and Ryan. Each student should be very proud of their award-winning entries, which were creative and well-composed. Their achievement is shared by their families, teachers and school communites,” said Assemblyman Edward Braunstein. “Thank you to all the students from schools throughout Northeast Queens who submitted entries to my office’s annual contest. I wish everyone a happy and safe summer!”

Each grand prize winner received an Amazon gift card and a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit. All entrants received a participatory certificate.

