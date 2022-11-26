x

November 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Greek-American Stories: Yiannis’ Passing

November 26, 2022
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
SUNNY DAY
(Photo by EUROKINISSI/KONTARINIS GIORGOS)

All four were seated comfortably in Dixon’s that Sunday when they noticed Yiannis saunter in, looking pleased. When he’d seated himself, Dimos asked, “you’re looking chipper on this sunny Sunday. What’s causing it?” After a few sips of his coffee, Yiannis announced, “hopefully, I’ll have very good news to tell you all next week.” Awaiting further details, no one spoke. But George lifted his head and looking concerned, said, “we’re going to miss you.” Scrunching his face, Yiannis said, “I expected something like that from you, huge mouth! Well, I’m not going anywhere.” Turning to the others, he explained. “I did a few physical tests with Dr. Arostakis last week. Then, I called to ask how they looked so far. He said, so far they all look as if you’ve passed, but, he’ll not have all the results for another few days.” John asked, were you worried about something? You didn’t mention anything last time we saw you.”

“We’ll, I didn’t want to worry anyone for nothing,” he said, reaching out for a donut. “But, I think it’s a good thing to keep a check on everything.” They all agreed. George nodded, saying, “well, let us know! I’m sure we’d all like to hear of your passing.” Yiannis’ expression was one of satisfaction while the others suppressed an urge to laugh. He continued. “As you all know, I had my grandkids for the weekend. Barbara’s house was being painted. They are a handful, let me tell you.” “Come on, Yiannis!” said John. “I’ll bet Areti loves having them over!”

”Spoils them like they’re royalty – bakes them cookies and they always tell her, ‘oh, thank you, Yiayia’. But, when the ice cream truck comes by and I send them out for ice cream, it’s not the same, I can tell you. I hand them money and when they come back they sit around, watching T.V. just eating it.” Kipreos asked, “oh, You mean they didn’t say ‘thank you, Papou’?’” Yiannis shook his head. “That’s not what bothered me! They didn’t give me back my change!” Shaking his head, John said, “that’s kids for you, Yiannis. It’s just being kids!” Donuts gone, coffee finished, they all decided to call it a day.

The following Sunday found them all at their table, coffees in hand, donuts centering the table – and each waiting to hear whatever news they had, all excepting Yiannis who sat saying nothing until John, noticing his inattention, asked, “well, Yiannis? Hear anything more about your tests?” Stirring his coffee like it contained molasses, Yiannis nodded as if he had very disturbing news to report. “Yes, I heard! Dr. Arostakis called my house and gave me a detailed list from each test.” He paused, again. Growing anxious, Dimos prodded him. “You told us that he thought they looked passable. That’s what you told us last week, Yiannis. Something happened?” Still hesitant, Yiannis decided to take up a donut, slowly savoring. Impatient, Dimos asked him for details. “Yiannis! Don’t keep us in suspense! What happened?”

Taking in a deep breath, trying to find some solace from the donut, he lifted his head and said, “well, I passed the tests but…” Another deep breath, another long pause emanated from our downcast friend, causing the others to become more concerned. Sensing his tension, John reached out and gave a resounding pat to Yiannis’ shoulder. “…but one of them. Is that what you’re trying to say, Yiannis? What one didn’t pass?” No response. Then, Dimos spoke up. “Listen, Yiannis? Whatever it was there’s always something somewhere that’ll help in some way. Today’s technology is so advanced, so promising that all you have to do is look for it.” Nodding soulfully, Yiannis, shaking his head, said, “I know! But…” Kipreos, always sympathetic, said, “We’re here for you! You know that! Whatever it is we’ll go to bat for you, Yiannis. Tell us what made you so unhappy and we’ll do something about it. You’ll see!”

Lifting his head, Yiannis managed a faint smile. “You mean that, guys?” They all agreed, unanimously, wholeheartedly, making Yiannis smile. Dimos insisted. “Just tell us which test didn’t make the grade?” Setting down his empty cup, looking up at his friends with newfound hope, he informed them, “oh, I passed all the tests satisfactorily. But, on my way out when the receptionist handed me the bill, I passed out.”

RELATED

Columnists
Could TDS Really Mean ‘Trump Designation Strategy’ to the Democrats?

Now that Donald Trump has thrown his hat into the ring for the presidency in 2024, he’s getting his wish: once again, for better or for worse, he’s the center of attention.

Columnists
Letter from Athens: Hunger Games: Food Prices Soaring in Souvlakistan
Columnists
For Orthodoxy Every Day is a Thanksgiving Day

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

Dear Stavroula,   I am married with three children.

All four were seated comfortably in Dixon’s that Sunday when they noticed Yiannis saunter in, looking pleased.

The next time you see a Greek politician at a souvlaki stand, unless it's for a photo opportunity so they can pretend to know what the hoi polloi eat for a budget lunch – or dinner – it will be the first, unless there's caviar mixed in.

LODI, NJ - Michael Tolos found himself out of work at a New York restaurant in 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns were closing a lot of eateries but as the Greek saying goes, “all obstacles are for good,” and it was for him.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.