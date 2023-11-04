Greek-American Stories: Yiannis ‘Fruitful’ Diet

Columnists

A disgruntled Yiannis sat among his friends in Dixon’s that chilly Sunday, looking longingly at the dish of donuts centering the table. “There are certain things in life that makes living not worth the trouble,” he said, stirring his coffee, forming a tidal wave.

“Why do you say that?” asked Dimos. “Well, I went to Dr. Arostakis, Tuesday, for that check-up. He checks me up and then hands me a list. It’s a diet I have to follow.” John shrugged. “So? That’s what a doctor does; checks you up and prescribes whatever is needed for your condition. He’s trying to help you, Yiannis. I suggest you do what he says.”

“But, you don’t have to follow that diet he gave me, John. I do! And, it’s a tough list!” Curious, Dimos asked to see it. Yiannis dug into his vest pocket and pulled out two sheets of paper folded into thirds, handing it to Dimos, who unfolded and gave it his attention. Carefully, he studied the list that considered what could be eaten for breakfast and lunch and dinner. The second page listed what’s not to be considered, explaining the reason for each elimination. “See what I mean?” said Yiannis, stirring his coffee that was now growing cold from the waves of stirring. “Well, Yiannis, what I see is that Dr. Arostakis listed what you should not consider eating because of the calorie and fat content. It makes sense if you want to lose some weight. The man is looking out for your wellbeing. He’s the one you should listen to. You’ve got to realize he knows what he’s talking about.” Yiannis remained annoyed and unmoved.

John added, “just start out by eliminating some of the items he suggests not to eat.” After a few moments of thought, Yiannis, having taken back the list, pointed to one item. “Look at this, f’r instance, guys! It says here, ‘especially, stay away from sat-u-rat-ed fats! I don’t remember eating anything that sounds like that. I don’t even know what it is!” Kipreos brightened. “I know! My manager brings down a tray of honey cakes and tells me to ‘saturate’ them with syrup. It means, ‘to wet’.” George set down his cup of coffee, grinning. “That’s right! And, that can only mean the doctor was right!” Looking up, Yiannis shook his head, slowly, suspiciously. “What does ‘wet’ honey cakes have to do with me? Tell us, oh, great wise man of the east!” George leaned back. “That’s easy! It’s YOU in the shower!” To detract Yiannis’ attention as the others broke into laughter, Dimos said, “now, let’s get serious. It says here you should eat more fruit.” “I do!” Yiannis insisted. “I can tell you that I ate two apples a day for four days. That makes eight apples.” “EIGHT APPLES?” Chorused the others. Leaning back, Yiannis assured them it was true. He explained, “yes! That’s how many apples it takes Areti to make an apple pie.” Then, leaning back, he continued as the guys listened, awed, while Yiannis continued. “That’s not all. This week I bought eight pears, four boxes of blueberries…” He paused. “But,” he shook his head. “There’s no pleasing Dr. Arostakis. When I told him how I surely do eat fruit, he just rubbed his head and said that I’m the only person he knows that can give aspirins a headache.”