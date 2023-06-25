Greek-American Stories: What a Guy!

Columnists

The celebration was for Father Apostoli’s fifteen years of service to the church. Dimos asked parishioners to contribute $5.00 towards the luncheon to be given in his honor the following Sunday after services. The amount collected, Dimos planned the food to be served.

The day arrived and our five guys, wives included, managed to sit at the same table. The food was abundant and artistically displayed: pasticcio, spanakopita, bowls of various salads and appetizers, slices of gravy-smothered roast beef, and plates of roasted potatoes, all cooked and prepared by Dimos’ chefs. Yiannis eyed the spread with approving eyes, his growling insides, agreeing. But, like the good friend he was, John reminded him what Dr. Arostakis had advised about his diet at his last visit. “Let Areti prepare your dish,” advised a cautious John, aside.

“Don’t worry, John. I’ll be alright,” he told him, giving one more longing glance at the aromatic, mouth-watering spread before him, then, taking his place beside Areti. Father Apostoli arrived to an enthusiastic welcoming applause, taking his place at the center of a flower-decorated table where all eight associates sat.

His eloquent speech lasted almost ten minutes, then the associate to his right stood, adding his ten-minute profound thanks for the devotion Father Apostoli has shown through the years.

Mouth watering, Yiannis’ patience shortened as applause marked the end of the speech. Quickly, he stood up and headed for the buffet. But, to his disappointment, the introduction of another associate to the left of the priest led to a lengthy speech, listing all the good deeds Father Apostoli had done through the years for their beloved church. Lively applause followed the end of his speech, almost with the message: “enough!”

Looking around, noticing a few people stirring, Yiannis leaped to his feet in his second attempt and hoping to be amongst the first on a line that was sure to encircle the entire circumference of the wide room. He froze as the second associate introduced the third associate to the right. Yiannis, looking across at the table filled with the remaining associates, realized with stomach-lurching annoyance that there were another six associates waiting to speak. Making some fast calculations, it meant more than an hour’s speech-making. Then, perhaps – MAYBE – the line would begin to form. By that time, he figured, hunger among the audience could be cannibalistic. Sitting back down, his knees beginning to tremble with the throes of malnutrition, his mind searched frantically for a way to appear less ravenous.

But, the only way the noisy, embarrassing rumblings in his stomach could be made to settle down would be to eat a little ‘something’ – anything edible – his innards pleaded.

Then, his expression brightened. Excusing himself, he rose to his feet, heading for the men’s room, disappearing inside for a considerable length of time before emerging and entering the kitchen.

Once there, he asked an apron-clad worker if the food would be warm enough for the guests to appreciate. “I think so,” responded the worker. “Are you sure? Dimos is very concerned.” Surprised, the attendant asked, “you know Mr. Dimos?”

“He sent me!” Then, the attendant said, “let me bring you a sample. Then, let him know. OK?” Yiannis approved. Noticing the attendant holding a small saucer, he said, “in fact, bring me samples of what’s out there. Those speeches are long. All your hard work will go unappreciated, I’m afraid.” Thankful for his caring, the smiling helper replaced the saucer with a dinner plate and, quickly, headed outside.

At last, the helper appeared with a plate piled high. He ate and ate, his stomach cheering. Revived, he assured him that everything was excellent. The speeches had finally ended and hungry parishioners began to form a line. But Yiannis managed to be among the first on line. With a plate filled to the brim, he placed it before Areti. “Where were you,” asked Dimos, eyeing the plate. ”Oh, I went and thanked your chef’s helper for his hard work.” Dimos was impressed.

“What about your plate?” asked John. “Me? Areti comes first!” he explained, receiving admiration from everyone. “Now, it’s my turn,” he said, sighing, as he went for his own plate.