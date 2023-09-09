Greek-American Stories: The Serious Life of Comedy

Columnists

Many years ago, a movie theater in midtown Manhattan used to feature Greek movies of all genres. Saturdays found the theater most crowded with comedies being the most popular. My mother, Helen, born in Pennsylvania, took me and my brother to see some of those movies, usually comedies, in order to accustom us to Greek conversation. She especially liked Mimi Fotopoulos. At that time, me and my brother would rather see King Kong.

Mimi was born on April 20, 1913 in the small Greek village of Zatouna, a few miles from Dimitsana in the Peloponnesos. His father, Nickolaos, died while he was a just a toddler, and his mother, Anna, suffered dire poverty raising her family as a result. As a young man he chose to study math at the Faculty of Philosophy in Athens, but left his studies in 1933. His growing passion for the arts took him to Athens to study theater at the Royal Drama School that was later renamed the National Drama School. He married Margarita Tsala and had two daughters, Anna and Maria.

He was very talented, having written poetry which included ‘Bouloukia’ in 1940 and ‘The Death of the Days’ in 1976 and, ‘Ballads of Love and Death’ in 1984. In 1960 he wrote, ‘Imitonia’ and, ‘Sklira Trioleta’.

He really wanted to become an actor, however, and forged a successful path as one, but, he continued writing. As a writer he wrote two successful theatrical plays, ’Ena Koritsi Sto Parathiro’ (A Girl at the Window) in 1966 and in 1976 ‘Pelopidas, O kalos Politis’ (Pelopidas, the Good Citizen). He managed to write two autobiographies, ’25 Years of Theater’, in 1958 and, ‘The River of my Life’ in 1965.

Having participated in several troupes, he decided to form his own, playing abroad and in various cities in Greece where village people living in remote areas were treated to theater, some for the first time.

Shortly before the war, he returned to Athens and took part in a few musical ethnographies. Just as his star was rising, the outbreak of WWII found him fighting at the front lines. Then, during the occupation, he joined the EAM, taking a part in the national resistance movement.

He will always be remembered as a talented comedian, poet, and actor, proudly having played in almost 100 movies. In December, 1945, having taken refuge in an Athenian artist’s hangout in the Kolonaki neighborhood, he was betrayed by a taxi driver and arrested for being a leftist by British troops and was deported to the El Daba prison camp in Egypt – but he returned in March when it was determined that he wasn’t a spy as was the accusation.

Back in Greece he was treated like the celebrity he was, collaborating with many big names and stars. One particularly funny movie he managed to produce was ‘The Nazis Strike Again’ in1948, followed by ‘Keep Cool’ in1951, equally funny. Then he made ‘O Grousouzis’ (The Bad luck Guy, or the jinx) in 1952, ‘The Counterfeit Coin’ in 1955, followed by three more movies, most notably, ‘Madam Sousou’, that brought crowded theaters.

A song was composed by Vasilis Tsitsanis, sung by Sotiria Bellou for Mimi’s phrase, ‘And, then you will burn’ (1948). It became a huge success. His wife, Margarita, active as a patriot during the notorious junta period, was exiled to Gyaros, a prison camp, leaving Mimi with his two daughters. Not wanting to leave them alone, he occupied himself with art work, creating whole paintings with collages of postage stamps. Those artistic creations were never made known to the public. It was believed that his genuine love for entertaining and, especially, comedy, was due to the grief suffered in his childhood, the loss of his father, the struggles his mother suffered, and also, the memories of the tragic scenes he witnessed with the arrival from Asia Minor in 1922 of the crowds of refugees, many of them were women clutching crying children. He died of a heart attack on October 29, 1986 and was never forgotten by the public. His movies play, occasionally, to this day, bringing a smile or a laugh to those who had lived at a time when an outdoor theater in the neighborhood was the first choice, also cheering those who could only watch them on TV. In his way, he gladdened many a soul.