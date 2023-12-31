Greek-American Stories: New Year’s Resolutions

Columnists

Yes, it’s time you gave some thought about what you’re going to change in the New Year. So, give a listen and allow me to assist you to make those changes. Borrow a good vegetarian cook book and eat three meatless meals per week. (The animals will bless you.) Walk around the park more and try to extend those strolls to about twenty minutes. Let go of the grudge you have with that neighbor whose dog peed on your peony bushes.

Think positive, once and for all. Forgive your hubby for being late on a special occasion. (Ok so, your birthday wasn’t remembered until it was days later. Forgive! Then, get him a tie for his birthday.) Sing and dance like nobody’s around. (Don’t forget to pull down the shades.) Tell someone you think they’re so nice and that you’re glad they’re your neighbors. (Pretend you don’t know he has a prison record. Everybody makes mistakes!)

Check to see if you’ve renewed your subscription to the National Herald. Revisit your library. It’s that place where you can borrow a book, rent a movie, and attend some events there for free. One day a week, unplug your cell phone, computer, and TV. Put away that newspaper and start a conversation with your spouse. Maybe, you’ll learn some news you didn’t know. Try a new recipe – one that will get you some favorable remarks at a church function this time. Get rid of anything with high fructose corn syrup forever. Don’t ever eat anything your great great grand yiayia wouldn’t recognize as food.

Pay whatever debts you overlooked during the year, especially the one to your bookie. Read a story to a small child. Make sure it’s age appropriate. No mysteries! Borrow a cup of sugar from a neighbor, bake a cake, and then bring them a slice. (Make sure it’s edible!) Go to the park and see if you can still swing on those monkey bars. (Bring a friend – just in case you didn’t make it) Pick up after your kids – and smile, afterwards. Act civil and watch your language when your favorite team loses. Try to stay awake at church. Don’t eat anything wrapped in cellophane at a movie. Get rid of that bottle of booze stored in your snow boots. Learn to play an instrument – like a washboard or triangle, then, surprise everyone at the next family gathering.

When someone is berating you for something, respond with a whisper instead of a shout. It’ll confound them. Make a promise that, this year you’ll lose more weight by rushing past the bakery. Make a list of ‘must do’ and then don’t ‘do’ until spring – winter offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate and rest more. ‘Tis the season to recoup from this year’s debacles and gives us an opportunity to prepare for the sparkling new year ahead. Just list your resolutions in January but reserve them until spring when you’re ready to see them through. Hope the New Year is better than the last one. (Didn’t I say that last year?)