Greek-American Stories: Manolis Chiotis, Musician Extraordinaire

When someone is given the compliment of being a virtuoso it means a talent above the ordinary, and, that’s been said for Manolis Chiotis, who is considered the greatest bouzouki player of all time. Musician, composer, and singer, in 1950, he revolutionized Greek music with his invention of a four-double string Bouzouki when the usual bouzouki had three strings.

Born March 21, 1921 in Thessaloniki, his family was financially well off. His father had the reputation as a ‘vari mangas’, (wise guy with street smarts who’s always ready for an argument). His mother was clever, charming and dynamic. They ran a high-class bar in Thessaloniki with beautiful women as waitresses. Manolis was the favorite among them. As a child, the family moved to the town of Nafplion, where he registered at a music conservatory. When he asked for a guitar he was given one fit for a child. He resented that, and refused it, waiting until they gave him a regular guitar. At age 14, the family moved to Athens where his father opened a café and allowed his son to play for the customers. Still a teenager, he met a few musicians and was introduced to Rebetika after he heard Markos Vamvakaris sing and play the bouzouki. Mezmerized by the sound he, quickly traded the guitar for a bouzouki, Holding it, he said, it felt like an old friend.

Then, he met singer Stratos Payioumtzis, whose remarkable voice made him the country’s biggest star. Immediately, Stratos hired Manolis to accompany him with the bouzouki. At sixteen years old, having become so adept at the bouzouki, Columbia signed him up. In 1937, he wrote his first song, ‘I Don’t Care about Money’ (Το χρήμα δεν το λογαριάζω ) sung by Payioumtzis. It became an overnight hit!

In 1940, just before the fascist occupation, his father was murdered during a fight. That episode traumatized Manolis the rest of his life. He was nothing like his father, being gentlemanly, polite, and soft spoken besides exceptionally talented. An exciting decade followed, however, 1946-1956. He was among the first to use an amplifier playing the bouzouki when he had heard it used by an American with a guitar. He played in a movie called ‘Lost Angels’, introducing the song, ‘You are the reason for my suffering’ that had the era’s European jazz sound.

During the 1950s, he wrote, ‘Cry for me, sweet momma’ (Κλάψε με μάνα γλυκιά) sung by Stavros Payioumtzis. His most popular composition was ‘O Pasatempos’ (‘Τhe pumpkin seed’). H

is dream of opening a high-class night club became a reality in 1947 and it was named Pigal, after the French square. In the 1960s, in the U.S. he and Mary Linda played in many night clubs and then, his fame wide spread, he was invited to the White House, where he sang for President Lyndon Johnson’s birthday. In the summer of 1961 he played for Aristotle Onassis and Maria Callas and Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly. At that moment Grace Kelly asked Manolis what was the difference between a bouzouki and an electric guitar. Manolis turned to Maria Callas and said, “please explain to Princess Grace that the electric guitar vibrates due to electricity while the strings of the bouzouki vibrates through the heart.”

He married three times; his first marriage was to Zoe Nahe with whom he had two sons. His one son was named after his father Diamantis. He was married to his second wife and partner, Mary Linda for ten years. She sung most of his hits in Greece and in the U.S. His third was to Beba Kyriakidou, with whom he lived with for the rest of his life. A few months before he died, Manolis, with two other musicians, played outside the jail where his friend, the great composer, Mikis Theodorakis, was being held by the Greek military junta. They played songs in solidarity with all the artists, musicians, and thinkers that were being held and tortured by the far right regime at that time. It’s what they know how to do.

But, his beautiful life ended with a heart attack on the day of his birthday, March 21, 1970 in the Hippocratic hospital in Athens. His death stunned the nation; all radio and television stations dedicated special broadcasts of his works while the press wrote praises. He’d written 1,500 songs.

The world has been privileged to have heard his wonderful songs and extraordinary musical genius, something that will, surely, echo through the ages.