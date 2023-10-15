x

October 15, 2023

Greek-American Stories: Leftovers, Yiannis’ Way

October 15, 2023
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
Thanksgiving Food Safety
FILE - A grill-roasted brined turkey is presented on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Dimos suggested to the four seated around the table in Dixon’s cafeteria that Sunday that they all celebrate Thanksgiving Day at his diner this year. “A nice change, and it’ll give our wives a day off, too. What d’you say, guys?” He continued. “There’s never many customers on that day, anyway. And, my chef and my waitress said they’d be glad to work.”

John was first to reply. “Count me in! Sure beats Penelopi having to cook for one day out of the year.” Looking glum, Kipreos informed them that he had to work on that day and couldn’t possibly join them. “But, it, sure, would have been nice to be with you guys.” “Couldn’t you report being sick for one day,” asked Dimos, sympathetically. Shaking his head, Kipreos said, “I signed up days ago to work. And, I get paid twice the day’s pay. Then, at the end of the day packages with dinners from the fancy restaurant in the building are given to us workers. And, they’re really generous, too! I can take home a couple myself.“

Dimos turned toward Yiannis. “Got other plans for that day, Yiannis?” Setting down his coffee and donut, Yiannis looked up. “You kidding? I wouldn’t miss having Thanksgiving with you guys for anything!” “What about Barbara and your grandkids?” John asked. Yiannis shrugged. “Oh, the in-laws will be there. They can fill up the apartment, alright.  Let them handle those little …kids – the grandkids, for a change. They never settle down.” Then, turning his attention toward Kipreos, he said, “But, I’ll be by to say, ‘hello’, to you like last year, Kipreos.”

George, curious, looked up. “You walk all the way to the hotel to greet Kipreos on Thanksgiving? That’s way out of your way isn’t it?” Yiannis looked smug. “It’s never too far away for a walk to greet a friend on such a special day. He’s got no family here, y’know. And, the walk will do me good,” he informed George, who continued surprised. “Does Areti go with you?” Yiannis shook his head. “Nah! She stays to help Barbara clean up. And, then she makes a plate of left-overs to bring home.”

“Then, it’s settled!” announced Dimos, happily. “About twelve noon, everybody, rain or shine. And, just bring your appetites because I’ve got a lot of stuff to serve.” After a while, the afternoon wore off and Yiannis got up to leave first. John turned to Kipreos. “It sure is nice of Yiannis to think of visiting you on the holiday. Bet you’re glad for a little company – even if it’s just for a little while.” Smiling, Kipreos nodded. “It sure is! He came last year, too! He doesn’t stay long. He talks while I work. Then, the boxes come down.” “Boxes? What boxes?” asked Dimos. Kipreos shrugged. “The boxes filled with thanksgiving food that comes down from the fancy restaurant, later. I get to take a couple home. They’re generous and delicious!” Then, he smiled. “Yiannis can really talk a long time. And, I have to work. But, when the boxes come, that’s when he’ll look at his watch and say, ‘well, guess I gotta go home now, Kipreos.’ I hand him a box, as usual.” John squinted. “As usual?”  “Oh, yes!” responded Kipreos. “Last year – and the year before, he usually stays a long time. I don’t mean to be rude but I gotta work. But, I know what will send him home, finally. All I do is say, ‘here, Yiannis! Take home a box.’ He takes it and he’s OUT! Believe me, I don’t mind his visit but… I gotta work. And, I know how to get him to leave. That’ll do it!”

All Dimos, George and John could do was slowly shake their heads, George remarking, “yeah! That’ll do it!”

