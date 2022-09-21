x

September 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Greek-American Stories: History in the Minds of School Kids

September 21, 2022
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

I’m sure we’ve all heard, at some time or other, stories about the ancient Greeks. In some schools it was required reading. In other schools it may have been required reading, but it wasn’t required that the students understood. But, recently, in a magazine, I’d read a collection of history bloopers, collected by a retired teacher, history as written by students from eighth graders to college level students. I repeat! College level! If you haven’t come across the magazine article, I hereby save you the trouble of looking it up. Here are a few that I think really entertaining and informative. And, if you are observant – who knows? – you may learn something, too!

This piece was written by a high school kid who was supposed to read and write an essay on what he had read: “The Greeks were a highly sculptured people and without them we wouldn’t have history. They invented three kinds of columns – Corinthian, Ironic and dorc – and built the apocalypse. They, also, had myths. One myth says that the mother of Achilles dipped him in the river Stynx until he became intolerable. Achilles appears in The Iliad, by Homer. Homer, also, wrote, The Oddity, in which Penelope was the last hardship that Ulysses endured on the journey. Actually, Homer was not written by Homer but by another man of that name.”

Another student wrote, “Socrates was a famous Greek teacher who went around giving people advice. They killed him. Socrates died from an overdose of wedlock. After his death, his career suffered a dramatic decline.”

OK sportsmen! Here’s a good one: “In the Olympic Games, Greeks ran races; they jumped, hurled the biscuits and threw the java. The reward to the victors was a coral wreath.”

This one was written by a student who, I hope, didn’t go into politics: “The government of Athens was democratic because people took the law into their own hands. There were no wars in Greece because the mountains were so high that they couldn’t climb over them to see what their neighbors were doing. When they fought with the Persians the Greeks were outnumbered because the Persians had more men.”

If the following student ever decided to become a playwright, I’d quit ever going to see a play: “Aristotle was famous for his plays. He rationed out his situations by relieving himself in long soliloquies. Another play, written by another Greek, is about a son who loves his mother and invents [the] Oedipus complex where his mind is full of ideas every time he sees his mother.”

This one nearly sent me to the medicine cabinet for something that would calm my rattled nerves.  “Eventually, the Romans conquered the Greeks. History called them Romans because they never stayed in one place for very long. Julius Caesar extinguished himself on the battlefields of Gaul. The Ides of March murdered him because they thought he was going to be made king. Dying, he gasped out, “Tee Hee, Brutus!”

The teacher who had to read and correct this next one, probably, took early retirement. “Nero was a cruel tyranny who would torture his poor subjects by playing the fiddle to them. Today Rome is full of fallen arches. And, Athens has a lot of fallen arches, too.”

Well, we can only hope that history, later on, was saved by receiving a historectomy. I’d bet none of those kids knew the names of the three ships Christopher Columbus sailed with. But we know, don’t we! They’re the Ninja, the Pizza, and the Santa Domingo. Zeus help us!

 

RELATED

Columnists
The Perils of Early Voting and a Solution that Works

Although Election Day isn’t until November 8, some states already began mailing ballots to those who requested them, and it’s only September! As the Wall Street Journal aptly observed, a person could vote for a candidate who, between then and Election Day becomes embroiled in an awful scandal or incapacitated physically or mentally.

Columnists
Analysis: “One and the Cuckoo”
Editorial
Condemn Turkey from the Floor of the UN General Assembly

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings