x

May 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 74ºF

Columnists

Greek-American Stories: Doctor’s Orders

May 25, 2022
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The subject around the table at Dixon’s that Sunday was about weight – Yiannis weight. The four guys were listening to Yiannis who was explaining about a new invention he’d read about in a magazine that promised to make weight loss easier and quicker. “We should ask Dr. Arostakis first, Yiannis,” advised Dimos, “he gets journals that list any new medicines and procedures.” Yiannis, not too anxious to see the doctor, shrugged, “it’s still very new! It’s, probably, still not in the drug stores or in Dr. Arostakis’ journals, yet.” John, agreeing with Dimos, said, “Dimos is right! It makes more sense to speak to the doctor first.”

“What did you hear about this new medicine?” asked Kipreos. Yiannis explained, “I’m not sure I understood it all. It said that this laboratory in Canada has worked on a special contraption that is placed on the body and you keep it on until you reach the weight desired.” He paused. “That news got me! It sure sounds real wonderful if it’s true.” George, suppressing a grin, setting down his cup, looked up and asked, “how much weight do you need to lose?” Doing some thinking, Yiannis figured, “let’s see! If this contraption takes off weight – say, a pound a week, it would be enough, I think.” John, making mental calculations and recalling Yiannis’s weight the last time they made him get on the Dixon’s scale, told him, “Yiannis! Taking off a pound a week, you’d have to have that stuff for, at least, 62 weeks.” Kipreos asked, “you don’t need to diet in the meantime?” Yiannis shrugged. “Why should I diet if the contraption is doing its work? I don’t eat so much, anyway. It’s just that whatever I eat just goes straight to fat, even if it’s water.” Doubting, Dimos shook his head. “I remember Dr. Arostakis had prescribed for you a special diet – and, he told you to shorten your portions, too. That’s all! You always look for a miracle, Yiannis. There’s no such thing! I say, Let’s go see Dr, Arostakis. Maybe, he’ll have more information than that. It’s best to be safe.”

The next day, Monday, the five went to see their doctor and friend who was glad to see them –  pausing when he saw Yiannis, who was the most stubborn, most contentious patient he’d ever dealt with. “Well, what do we have here? An epidemic? Or a social visit?” Dimos gave the doctor a short review on why they had come. “We’re concerned for Yiannis, who wants to try some kind of medicine that’s new. We advised him to talk to you, first.” The doctor, who had given Yiannis all the science for weight loss known to the human race, listened, and took up a medical journal listing many new medicines that concerned weight gain and weight loss. They waited while he scanned each section. “Ah!” uttered the doctor, nodding, but having doubts as to its efficiency. “Well, Yiannis is right! It’s right here. It’s, like you mentioned, new. It’s a weight loss patch. It promises to melt pounds away when placed on the body.”

“Sounds reasonable to me,” Yiannis grew very excited. “You have to get it for me, Doctor.” The doctor rubbed his chin, thought about it for a while, then, looked up at Yiannis and said, seriously, “alright! I’ll order it – on two conditions.”  They all stood at attention, waiting to hear what the doctor‘s two conditions could possibly be. “First, you have to pay for the cost of your last visit. That’s the first.” Yiannis paused, mentally making quick calculations. Oh, yeah! That bill! It has to be about $12. Then, he wondered if he’d be billed for this visit. It’s only a consultation visit. That would mean another $12. But, he, reluctantly, agreed he’d take care of it. “Consider it in the mail, Doctor,” he said, confidently, hoping to appease him. “The next condition is that when the patch comes to my office you’ll use it how I tell you.” Curiosity took hold as they waited to hear what the specific instruction was about.

Yiannis, cautious, asked him if he’ll guarantee the patch will really melt the pounds off. The doctor nodded, his face reflecting seriousness. “I understand!” he said. “I can guarantee that the patch will work – if you put it over your mouth!”

RELATED

Editorial
Vikentios and Galatoulas Gave what They Could for the Community

The death of every Greek-American is an extremely unpleasant event for all of us.

Editorial
Ideas for Building on the Success of Mitsotakis’ Visit
Columnists
Ukraine is Not the New Cold War; Don’t Get Distracted

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Speaks, Is Honored at Boston College Graduation

BOSTON – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the keynote speaker at the 146th commencement ceremony of Boston College, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings