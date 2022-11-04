x

November 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Greek-American Stories: Dear Honey

November 4, 2022
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
mariana-ibanez-akzbk5wb0gy-unsplash_28_428460
Honey. (Photo by Mariana Ibanez, via Unsplash)

My cup of afternoon tea always has a teaspoon of honey. As a kid my Yiayia used to give me honey when I had a sore throat or a night cough. That made me sleep better.

Even a burn felt better when honey was applied. Being a wonderful baker, she used honey generously in many goodies like baklava, Melomakarona, and diples.

At the time, I hadn’t begun to imagine about the wonderful producers those busy, amazing animals really were until I decided to do some research about bees. There used to be 5 million hives in America before WWII. Now, they are down to half of that due to climate change and vast developments, that reduced the growing of certain flowers, shrubs and trees they needed to forage on. Honey is the little-appreciated miracle – for example, it helps burns heal faster than a lot of standard dressings. Manuka honey (New Zealand and Australia) reduces pathogenic gut bacteria, protecting it from stomach ulcers. Also, it prevents antibiotic-resistant bacteria from infecting wounds. Honey reduces the risk factors for atherosclerosis and may also prevent Mucositis in patients undergoing radiation for head and neck cancers. Tualang honey (Malaysia) improves cardiovascular health generally. These particular honeys are very expensive but it may justify the cost when you consider the benefits.

Drug companies don’t conduct human health studies on honey because no one can patent honey and then profit from it as a pharmaceutical.

Now, you may say, ‘a sweetener is a sweetener’ – but sweeteners like Stevia, aspartame, and regular sugar that is bleached and refined merely trick the body, the theory being that the sweet taste triggers the pancreas to release insulin and the body puts up a resistance to it. Honey , however, contains plant flavonoids – quercetin and lutenin – that are the natural guard dogs of our immune system, defending it against pathogens. Avoiding honey only causes us to miss out on the delightful treats and its many benefits.

A lot of honey is repacked and adulterated; some even contain rice syrup. Companies buy it from Argentina, China, or Laos, to avoid the high tariffs. Then it is repacked in bottles with attractive pictures or catchy phrases on the labels. But, we as customers, should have some sort of defense. I was advised by a local farmer that the best honeys are local. If you see a farmer’s market or side-of-the road stand, pull over and get enough for the winter.

Raw honey has the best amount of beneficial enzymes that are destroyed when the honey is filtered or heated. Raw honey, an excellent source of natural benefits, has a cloudy appearance. Farmers, those around Bergen County, spend a huge amount of time extracting honey from every individual hive, one at a time, wearing protective garments. Bees can travel 55,000 miles in the hope of finding at least 2 million flowers in order to gather enough nectar for just one pound a honey – all within a radius of two miles from their hive. And no wonder there’s a saying, “busy as a bee!” They are amazing engineers and they live up to three years.

These animals create hexagons that fit together perfectly. They have no knowledge of math yet they sure seem to know how to create the shape of a hexagon in creating a hive. Neither a circle nor a square would work. Scientists still wonder how they do it.

I wish I had the incentive or ambition to have a bee hive in my yard, but, the truth is – I might as well admit it – at heart I’m really a city-slicker, and I love living in the suburbs – when my honey supply goes low, I head for Kosta’s store, Mediterranean, in Fort Lee where, besides a host of products not found in regular super markets, I get guaranteed good honey straight from Greece.

Bees need a constant source of clean, fresh water to cool their hive and create honeycombs, not chlorinated or fluoridated water. But, we have to ensure there will be grasslands, plants, and flowers like comfrey, roses, lavender, and almonds for the bees to pollinate and make the product that improves our world in countless ways. We must appreciate, respect, and assist the bee population by limiting overdevelopment and never using pesticides or Roundup. Bees are productive and pretty smart. We’d better try to be – at least – almost as smart!

RELATED

Editorial
Greece: Job Well Done – And Working Even Harder

It’s got to be one of the best success stories – although there are some others – to come out of Greece in a very long time, showcasing the improvements happening in the Greek economy.

Columnists
To the Largest Political Party – The One That Did Not Vote
Editorial
Greece Scores Best in the Important Area of the Business Environment

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Keystone, W.Va.

NICOSIA - Some of the thousands of passengers stranded at Cyprus' Paphos International Airport when baggage handlers went on a sudden strike were able to finally return home – but without their bags.

CHICAGO - Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis will visit Chicago from 5 to 9 November where he will hold meetings with local top officials, the Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael and with members of the Greek Diaspora, a foreign ministry announcement said on Friday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings