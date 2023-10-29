Greek-American Stories: Boo! Halloween Nonsense and Wisdom

Columnists

Halloween began as the Celtic festival of Samhain, (pronounced Samwin) a religious time when bonfires were lit to scare off ghosts. Did it work? They’re still doin’ it, so, you figure it out.

Religiously, after the rise of Christianity it was called, ‘All Hallow’s Eve’ celebrating the souls of the departed. Sort of like All Souls Day in the Orthodox Church religion where we light candles or make ‘koliva’ in remembrance of the departed. But, this stuff about carving faces into pumpkins, scary stories, witches, ghosts, skulls and skeletons being displayed on front lawns is complete and absolute nonsense, especially when it’s done to ward off bad luck.

If it really did then more people should have won the ‘big’ Power Ball and not just one guy in California who now has to worry about the fifty relatives he didn’t know he had, his safety, his privacy, his LIFE! Eighty million lottery buyers had bad luck? Of course, most people display all those characters on their lawns just for fun. Imagine when the landscapers come to mow the lawn! What fun they’d have moving those huge air filled monsters aside. Like the house across the street that expected their landscapers to take care of that. I heard the workers use Spanish words I didn’t know existed.

The English had a huge part in promoting the holiday, but, when you think of their weather; dank, foggy, rainy, humid, and misty on most days, that would form ghosts and goblins, guaranteed.

But, superstitions have preyed on many people’s minds since – forever. Imagine believing that if a black cat crossed your path you’d have bad luck. People, seeing a poor, hungry, stray black cat would shoo them away, run in the opposite direction or send them packin’ with a broom. Who’s got the bad luck? It’s the black cat that should believe people are bad luck.

And, when salt is spilled, that’s bad luck, too. It sure would be if I had to clean it up. I’ve heard that opening up an umbrella in the house is, also, not a good idea, especially, if it’s done with me standing close by.

A broken mirror, also, brings bad luck – especially when the shattered pieces aren’t cleaned up completely. Better wear those slippers for a while. Then, there’s the ladder. Don’t walk under or beside it – especially, if there’s a bucket of paint on the top. What about the hat on the bed? It had better belong to someone you know!

Some superstitions are expected to bring bad luck because someone said so. And, because you – yeah, you now depend on some ol’ biddie warning you about the myths they were told by some other ol’ biddie with the same ol’ mentality.

Anyway, bonfires, pumpkins carved out and then tossed away, bones or hanging skeletons are all nonsensical. So, listen to this wise ol’ lady and make delicious pumpkin pies with the pumpkins the farmer struggled to grow and sell.

So, here I am – it’s dark outside. That’s Fall for you. It’s cool, too. Nobody’s home and I’m at my computer and I… what’s that noise? Hey! Who’s moving around downstairs? What’s that laughter? Do you think?