Greek-American Stories: Athenian Playwright: Aeschylus

Born in 525 BC in Eleusis, a small town northwest of Athens, Aeyschylus’ family was wealthy. His father was said to be a member of the ancient nobility of Attica. As a young man, Aeschylus worked in the vineyards until, according to geographer, Pausanias, the god Dionysus, visited him in his sleep and commanded him to turn his attentions to the art of creative writing. When he awoke, he started to write a tragedy that was presented with success. This was in 499 BC when he was 26 years old.

He was called into military service three times, once against the invading army of Darius, then, against Xerxes in the battle of Salamis and also, in the battle of Plataea in 479 BC. The battle of Salamis had given him the inspiration for, ‘The Persians’, which was performed in 472 BC, winning him first prize.

Then, another play was presented at the Theater of Dionysus. At that time, he had been inducted into an ancient cult, Eleusinian Mysteries. According to Aristotle, someone accused Aeschylus of revealing some secrets from the cult. He denied it but an angry mob tried to kill him, causing him to flee the scene, loudly professing his innocence. He took refuge in the theater. When his military record was revealed and his brother, Ameinias, who had lost a hand in the battle, told them of his brother’s bravery in having saved his life, he was acquitted. Yet, the award for bravery was not given to Ameinias but to Ameinias of Pallene.

Then, Aeschylus traveled to Sicily, invited by the Greek tyrant of Syracuse, Hiero I. There, he produced ‘The Women of Aetna’.

All in all, he had written more than seventy plays yet only seven tragedies are attributed to him. They are: ‘The Persians’, ‘Seven against Thebes’, ‘Prometheus Bound’ and ‘The Suppliants’, a trilogy called The ‘Oresteia’ that includes: ‘Agamemnon’, ‘The Libation Bearers’, and ‘The Eumenides’. He won first prize at the Theater of Dionysus, thirteen times. Euripides, who had written roughly 90 plays, won only five times. Sophocles had won eighteen times. Seven against Thebes, (‘Epta epi Thebas’) was performed in 467 BC, explaining the interference of the gods in human affairs.

In The Eumenides, he tells the story of the return of Agamemnon from the victory in Troy. He returns to a dark household where he is killed by his wife, Clytemnestra, who had been harboring hatred against him for having their only daughter, Iphigenia, killed so that the gods would favor the Greeks in the battle of Troy and the voyages to and from there. (I’d serve a poison cocktail.) She was also very angry when he arrived with his girlfriend, the Trojan prophetess, Cassandra. (Make that a double!) Then, Orestes, Agamemnon’s son, returns seeking to avenge his father’s demise.

Orestes enters in disguise to report news of his death. Clytemnestra calls in the guard who aided her in Agamemnon’s death. He kills them both. In those days, there was no Dr. Phil. In the third play Aeschilus addresses the guilt of Orestes who is chased into the wilderness by the Furies. He flees to the temple of Apollo. There he begs Apollo to get rid of them. But Apollo, who, originally, had encouraged Orestes to kill his mother, isn’t so innocent either. So, Apollo sends him to the temple of Athena who declares a trial should be conducted. The vote was a tie! Orestes is acquitted. (ACQUITTED!!!)

Aeschylus was married and had two sons, Euphorion and Euaeon, both were poets. Euphorion won first prize in 431 BC in a competition against Sophocles and Euripides. In 458 BC, Aeschylus returned to Sicily, visiting the city of Gela where he died in 456 BC. There had been a prophecy that he would die from a head wound. So, hoping to avoid that from happening, he remained outdoors. But, an eagle, having caught his dinner, dropped a tortoise on his head, killing Aeschylus who should have invested in a tent. But, who else has received so many prizes for writing plays? Eugene O’Neill’s, ‘Mourning Becomes Electra’, a trilogy, set in America after the Civil War was modeled after Oresteia. He said that Aeschylus should be regarded as the founding father of Tragedy. Sen, Robert F. Kennedy quoted Aeschylus on the night of Martin Luther King’s assassination.