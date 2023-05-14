x

May 14, 2023

Columnists

Greek-American Stories: An Ancient Greek Affliction

May 14, 2023
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

Dixon’s welcomed our four gents sitting at their usual table that chilly April Sunday afternoon as George described what Areti had told his wife about Yiannis’s recent appointment to see Dr. Arostakis earlier that week. “Nothing serious, I hope,” said Kipreos, worried. George shrugged. “Well, Areti, herself, isn’t sure what’s causing Yiannis’ sulkiness. It’s gotta be something the doctor told him.” Wrinkling his brow, Dimos asked, “Isn’t he coming here?”  George shrugged. “I believe he will – if only to get some relief from his anxieties. We’ll see.” As they began discussing the Greek parade and what kind of weather will that day bring, Yiannis sauntered in, got his coffee, and seated himself in the vacant seat beside Kipreos. “Well,” greeted John. “You’re late we’re but glad you’ve come around, Yiannis. We thought you’d decide to skip our little coffee klatch this Sunday.” With a few nods as greetings to each, he said, “I did think about not coming.”

Coming to the point, Dimos said, “does it have anything to do with your doctor’s visit, Yiannis?” Taking in a deep breath, Yiannis nodded, slowly, eying the dish of donuts, then, deciding to abstain. “It does, Dimos, I have to say. I did see Dr. Arostakis. I got the usual blood work and x-ray and he checked my heart. Then, he asked if I’m still on that diet he prescribed. I told him, I was, but, things come along and then I’m off it. Can’t help it! Birthdays, Easter, you know how it is, I told him. Like on the twin’s birthday. There are two of them. I can’t eat just one slice of birthday cake. I had two. Then, Barbara and my son-in law’s wedding anniversary. Then,” he shrugged.

“Did he discuss the results of your tests?” asked John. Yiannis said. “He just shook his head. Then, he told me I should have stayed on that diet. He said, without it I’d continue with my chronic affliction.”  “Affliction?” questioned John. “What affliction?” Another sigh. “He said something I never heard before. It’s a Greek word. I can’t recall it, but whatever it is, he says I’ve got it.”

Confused, Dimos asked, “it’s about your health, Yiannis! I’d insist on knowing more.” Yiannis raised his hand. “Well, he explained that I’ve had it for a long while. And, it’ll continue if I don’t do something about it.”

John, perplexed, said, “you mean, you aren’t anxious to know what condition has been plaguing you now and will continue in the future?” Yiannis, tired of the subject, said nothing.

Kipreos said, “remembering that condition could help a lot!” They agreed. After more questioning, Yiannis got up. “Look! I promised Areti we’d go for a walk in Central Park today. I’ve got to get going. See ya’s.” They watched as Yiannis left the cafeteria. George said, “a Greek word, huh? Sounds expensive. That’s probably why he’s worried about it.” Dimos decided to try to get in touch with Dr. Arostakis. “We’re talking about a friend! We’ve got to help him.” Being Sunday, the office was closed but the emergency number could help them to get in touch with the doctor. Dimos decided to try it. After a few critical moments, Dimos returned to their table, smiling. John asked, “Well? What did the doctor say?” Reaching for a donut, Dimos told them, “well, he was right! The Greeks had a word for it, alright.” An anxious Kipreos asked, “is it chronic?” Dimos responded, “with Yiannis, it is!” After a bite of his donut, Dimos explained, “the good news is, it’s not contagious. The bad news is there’s no cure for Yiannis – he’s suffering from Ergophobia.”

