May 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Greek-American Pizzeria Owner Has Pleaded Not Guilty, Remains in Jail

May 4, 2023
By The National Herald
One of the pizzerias that Stavros Papantoniadis owns. (Photo: Facebook)
One of the pizzerias owned by Stavros Papantoniadis. (Photo: Facebook)

BOSTON – Greek-American Stavros (Steve) Papantoniadis, the owner of pizzerias in Massachusetts, pleaded “not guilty” before the Boston Federal Court during a hearing on April 25th. Despite the efforts of his defense attorney Carmine Lepore, Judge Judith Dein refused to release him on bail. Papantoniadis’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 13th while he remains in custody.

As previously reported by The National Herald, Papantoniadis, 47, of Westwood, MA, owner of the Stash’s Pizza restaurants, was arrested on March 16th on forced labor charges for allegedly employing a victim who lacked immigration status, forcing him to work for years while threatening him with deportation, and subjecting him to repeated verbal and physical abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts. Following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on the afternoon of March 16th, Papantoniadis was detained pending a detention hearing set for March 20th.

Papantoniadis, who over the years owned pizzerias in various cities and areas of Massachusetts, including the Stash’s chain of pizzerias which has locations in Dorchester and Roslindale, and previously had pizzerias in Norwood, Norwell, and Randolph (Boston Pizza Company), Weymouth (Pacini’s Italian Eatery), and Wareham, MA, could face up to 20 years in prison, five years of probation, and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

According to American electronic and print media, especially an extensive article in the Boston Globe newspaper, the Federal Authorities allege that seven immigrants from North Africa, Central America, and Brazil suffered abusive behavior from Papantoniadis for more than 15 years, starting around 2007.

According to charging documents, Victim 1 worked at Stash’s Pizza from 2001 to 2015. During this time, Papantoniadis repeatedly made derogatory comments about Victim 1’s religion and violently attacked Victim 1 several times. On one occasion, when Victim 1 missed a day of work, Papantoniadis allegedly responded by pushing him to the floor and calling him a “f*cking Muslim.” Another time, Papantoniadis allegedly kicked Victim 1 in the genitals, causing severe pain. When Victim 1 sought medical treatment, Papantoniadis threatened to kill him or report him to immigration authorities if he did not return to work. On other occasions, Papantoniadis allegedly slapped and choked Victim 1, breaking his teeth and causing him to wear dentures. As a result of these threats and violence, Victim 1 feared Papantoniadis but continued working at Stash’s Pizza.

Former Stash’s Pizza employees disclosed additional information about Papantoniadis’ threats and violence. When one victim planned to quit, Papantoniadis allegedly attacked the victim, forcing him to run to safety in the parking lot. When another victim intended to quit, Papantoniadis allegedly made a false police report, stating that the victim had hit his car and left the scene of the accident after leaving Stash’s Pizza’s Norwood location. The victim was subsequently pulled over and cited by police.

“There is evidence that the defendant tried to intimidate at least one witness during the investigation, told him to lie to investigators, and threatened him for being a ‘snitch’ who lacked immigration status in the United States,” Judge Dein wrote, according to the Globe.

Papantoniadis “is likely to face additional charges,” the Globe reported, noting that the authorities “allege he committed fraud related to a $500,000 federal pandemic relief loan he received for a business he had already sold and unemployment benefits he collected while vacationing in Aruba.”

“A search of Papantoniadis’ iCloud account also revealed several sexually explicit videos, which prosecutors allege depicted pain being inflicted on women and in one case a boy, according to testimony in U.S. District Court,” the Globe reported.

Papantoniadis’ defense attorney Lepore argued that the accusations against his client are very old and were concocted by the alleged victims who have an interest in lying because the federal authorities allowed them to remain in the country due to the criminal investigation. Describing Papantoniadis “as a family man,” he urged the judge to release him on bail, but the request was refused, and the next court appearance was set for June.

Lepore said that it is not clear where the videos came from and whether the people in them are actors, while also noting that the claim that his client is a sadistic person is “ridiculous.” The lawyer has appealed the order denying release.

