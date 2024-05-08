Greek-American Pete Stavros Featured on ‘60 Minutes’

General News

NEW YORK – Pete Stavros, Co-Head of Global Private Equity for KKR, was featured on the CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ on May 5 in a report titled “Private Equity’s Unlikely Champion for Giving Workers a Leg Up with Employee Ownership.”

“Fifty years ago, CEOs earned around 20 times the median worker salary,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that “today’s CEO can make in a day what the average laborer earns in a year.”

“No wonder there’s not so much a wealth gap, as a wealth canyon, rendering the American dream— for so many— a mirage,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “into this crisis strides Pete Stavros, unlikely champion for empowering— and enriching— the rank-and-file.”

“Stavros is a heavyweight in the world of private equity… an industry famous for its ruthlessness; yet he’s emerged as the leading evangelist for the concept of employee ownership,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that “his idea [is to] take the same incentives that have long helped the C-suite [the executive-level managers within a company] get rich, and apply them to the folks working factories, flatbeds, and farms.”

“Norman Rockwell never did paint Arthur, Illinois, but what a canvas of Americana… beating slow in the heart of the heartland, this town of 2,200, sits in a pocket of Amish country… a place where past and present cohabitate,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “not long ago, Arthur was the unlikely site of a daring experiment in American capitalism.”

“C.H.I. Overhead Doors, which manufactures garage doors, was founded by a local Amish carpenter,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that “then in 2015, KKR— one of the world’s biggest private equity firms, came to this small town and purchased C.H.I. for $700 million. That’s when Brad Edwards, a 19-year veteran of the factory floor, and his wife Crystal, started Googling the new corporate overlords.”

Edwards told ‘60 Minutes’ that “to me it seemed like they owned half the world, right, (laugh) you know? And then the rumors start goin’ around, like, “Oh this is- this is big New York private equity. They’re gonna skin this down to the bare bones until they can squeeze a few bucks off of us. And whenever they leave, there’s gonna be nothing left.”

“Today, roughly 12 million Americans are employed by companies owned by private equity, firms like KKR that specialize in buying businesses with the goal of improving performance and value, and ultimately reselling for a profit: a practice that often involves cuts and layoffs,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “over a 10-year span, it’s estimated that at least a half million jobs have been lost to private equity cutbacks.”

“That would have devastated Brad and Crystal Edwards,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that “buried under credit card debt and with no savings, they had taken second jobs to support themselves and their three daughters.”

“A lot of times, you’re walking in and people say, ‘Pfft. I’ve heard promises before,’” Pete Stavros told ‘60 Minutes’ which noted that “Stavros had given the employee ownership pitch before and was accustomed to a skeptical audience.”

“Day one, we sit down with the workforce,” Stavros told ‘60 Minutes.’ “We explain at a very high level: ‘This is our business plan. This is where we’re headed. These are the key priorities. There is a pool of ownership set aside for you.’”

“His idea, really, is simple: give rank-and-file workers a stake in their company on top of salary— plus a voice in how the business is run day-to-day,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “with skin in the game, they’ll be motivated to work harder and smarter.”

“Ownership is really an ethos, it’s a mindset,” Stavros told ‘60 Minutes.’ “What I mean by that is what you want are people feeling like, ‘These are my products. So if I’m sending out poor quality, that’s a problem for me. If our productivity’s down or if our customers are unhappy, these are my customers.’ And this doesn’t happen overnight. But when they pay off, you do get behavior change. You get people on the shop floor, saying, ‘I have ideas on how to reduce scrap or improve quality.’”

Stavros told ‘60 Minutes’ that “workers feel like they don’t have hope. They don’t have a way to get ahead. There’s half of America earns an hourly wage. Most of them have no assets, no plans for a dignified retirement.”

“This is not just bad for society; it’s bad for balance sheets,” Stavros told ‘60 Minutes,’ adding that “70% of America doesn’t like their jobs. Somewhere around 20% hate their jobs. They’re throwing the proverbial wrenches in the machinery… Sabotaging their own employer. That’s bad for human beings. It’s bad for our economy.”

Stavros’ “obsession with employee ownership traces to his working-class upbringing outside Chicago,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “his father paved roads for a construction company.”

“And the lessons around the dinner table for my sister and I were really about the plight of the hourly worker,” Stavros told ‘60 Minutes.’ “There’s no incentive. I mean, the thing that really drove my dad crazy, he used to talk about the need to just ‘work steady.’ If you work too fast and you’re too productive, your hours go down and your paycheck goes down… You need hours.”

“In business school at Harvard, Stavros published research on… you guessed it, employee ownership,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that “once he’d reached the gleaming offices of KKR, he put the program into action, for the first time in 2011.”

“Today, thanks to Pete Stavros, KKR has implemented the model at 47 companies and counting… that’s 100,000 employees globally— union, nonunion; in manufacturing, e-commerce, even book publishing,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported.

When asked if he would do a deal without employee ownership now, Stavros told ‘60 Minutes’ “in the U.S., no. We’ve been at this, almost 15 years. This is the new way we are operating. This is the model.”

“The aim is for employees… to get checks equivalent to at least a year’s salary when KKR sells the company five or so years later,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “Stavros also offers workers free financial literacy training to better understand the economics. But he is quick to stress any payout depends on how the company performs, and whether KKR sells at significant profit.”

“It’s risk,” Stavros told ‘60 Minutes,’ adding that “now, there’s no downside ’cause workers are not investing out of their own pocket, but there’s definitely no guarantee. We need–we always say, ‘We need to perform for this to work.’”

When asked about the wealth gap and if private equity was helping or contributing to the problem, Stavros told ‘60 Minutes’ that “we’re investing capital. And that capital is owned, for the most part, by wealthy people. That’s just a fact of life. So in a sense, we are compounding the problem.”

“An imperfect messenger perhaps, but Pete Stavros has emerged as the leading employee ownership apostle,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that “he’s founded a nonprofit that teaches executives how to deploy the model” and “he criss-crosses the country preaching his gospel at business schools; and before D.C. lawmakers, advocating to update the tax code to incentivize employee ownership, which he hopes will soon be standard business practice, not an exotic exception.”

“This is an unbelievably popular idea with liberal progressives, and MAGA Republicans, and everything in between,” Stavros told ‘60 Minutes,’ noting that “it’s not a government handout. This is a benefit tied to work. And, the outcomes are driven by performance.”

Of C.H.I. in Arthur, IL, “in 2022, KKR sold the business for a ten-fold return,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “employees were again summoned to the factory floor, they knew they stood to gain; but not precisely how much.”

“Brad and Crystal [Edwards] told ‘60 Minutes’ that “their check was in the mid six-figures.”

A “life-changing” figure for the couple and their children, ‘60 Minutes’ reported, adding that the Edwards no longer work night shifts, the “family donated to their church, finally paid off that credit card debt and they started a college fund for their kids, and for Brad [who is] still at C.H.I. [and] studying for his bachelor’s degree at night.”

“But this might be the biggest payoff of all: employee ownership was not a fad, or a one-time windfall,” ‘60 Minutes’ reported, noting that “after KKR sold, the workers got a stake in the business under the new owners.”