x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

General News

Greek-American Paul Vallas Advances to Next Round of Chicago Mayoral Election

February 28, 2023
By TNH Staff
Paul Vallas
Democratic mayoral candidate in Chicago, Paul Vallas. (Photo:paulvallas2023.com)

CHICAGO – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced a resounding defeat on Tuesday, losing her bid for a second term due to widespread dissatisfaction from voters over her handling of crime and policing in the city. Lightfoot, who made history four years ago as the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Chicago, saw her popularity plummet during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as the city suffered a spike in violent crime in 2020.

However, this loss has paved the way for a new candidate to emerge in the mayoral race – Greek American Paul Vallas. A former public schools executive, Vallas is known for his aggressive campaign tactics and has portrayed Chicago as being in a state of turmoil under Lightfoot’s leadership. He has garnered endorsements from the local Fraternal Order of Police and has run on a platform promising to make the city safer by bolstering the police force, improving arrest rates for serious crimes, and expanding charter schools.

Vallas’ opponent in the upcoming runoff election on April 4 is Brandon Johnson, a county board commissioner and former educator who was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union. Johnson has staked out a position to the left of Lightfoot, advocating for more mental health services and suggesting that he agreed with the movement to reduce funding to police departments, although he later backtracked on this position.

The race for mayor in Chicago has highlighted the political divide that has emerged in some of America’s largest, most liberal cities, where hard-on-crime policies have resonated with voters. This election presents a stark contrast between the two remaining candidates, with Vallas promising to take a tough stance on crime and Johnson advocating for a more progressive approach to public safety and education.

Vallas, who has served in various positions in public education, has a track record of implementing reforms that have improved school districts in Chicago. He has also been vocal about his Greek heritage and has cited his immigrant parents as his inspiration for pursuing a career in public service. As the mayoral race in Chicago heats up, Vallas’ Greek American community is rallying behind him, hoping to see him make history as the first Greek American mayor of the city.

RELATED

World
“Suspicious” Fire Consumes Myth Restaurant in Toronto

TORONTO - Authorities are categorizing the overnight blaze that destroyed  Myth Estiatorio in Toronto and inflicted damage on adjacent properties as "suspicious.

General News
“Greek Goddess of Comedy” Ellen Karis to Perform at James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts Red Carpet Night
Politics
Greek-American Paul Vallas Threatens Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Bid

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.