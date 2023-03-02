Greek-American Moustakas still a Free Agent as MLB’s Spring Training Begins

SPORTS

Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) celebrates with Colin Moran (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LOS ANGELES – Greek American Mike Moustakas still remains unsigned after his January 5, 2023 release from the Cincinnati Reds. The third baseman has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals, and was a key member of the 2015 World Series-winning Royals team. Moustakas is a three-time All-Star and won the AL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Moustakas has always been proud of his Greek heritage. During his time with the Royals, he would fly a Greek flag above his locker as a tribute to his family’s roots. Despite being a free agent, Moustakas is staying in shape and waiting for the right opportunity to come his way. Baseball lovers in the Hellenic community will surely be following his next move closely.