x

March 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

SPORTS

Greek-American Moustakas still a Free Agent as MLB’s Spring Training Begins

March 2, 2023
By TNH Staff
Reds Pirates Baseball
Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) celebrates with Colin Moran (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LOS ANGELES – Greek American Mike Moustakas still remains unsigned after his January 5, 2023 release from the Cincinnati Reds. The third baseman has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals, and was a key member of the 2015 World Series-winning Royals team. Moustakas is a three-time All-Star and won the AL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Moustakas has always been proud of his Greek heritage. During his time with the Royals, he would fly a Greek flag above his locker as a tribute to his family’s roots. Despite being a free agent, Moustakas is staying in shape and waiting for the right opportunity to come his way. Baseball lovers in the Hellenic community will surely be following his next move closely.

RELATED

SPORTS
Antetokounmpo, Forsberg Join Nashville SC’s Ownership Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC.

SPORTS
Super Bowl Champ George Karlaftis Presents Autographed Jersey to PM Mitsotakis
SPORTS
Pankration: Americans Beat Greeks at Their Own Ancient Martial Art (Video)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.