x

June 17, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 83ºF

Society

Greek-American ‘Monster’ Teen Kills Parents in Tampa

June 17, 2024
By The National Herald
themelis-florida1
The entrance to the home of the Themelis family in Florida. HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TAMPA, Florida – The New York Post article by David Propper begins thusly: “Christos Alexander Themelis Jr. fatally shot his 51-year-old father Christos Byron Themelis inside the home and then his 48-year-old mother Rebecca Ann Themelis on the front lawn in front of officers during the surreal scene shortly after 11 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.”

The chilling headline about the Greek-American teen reads, “‘Monster’ Florida teen kills parents, shoots officer during gunfight caught on bodycam,’” and the lead paragraph informs: “A ‘monster’ 19-year-old killed his parents at their Florida home and shot an officer in a gunfight that was caught on the injured deputy’s bodycam before the teen was fatally shot Saturday night.”
Police received a “frantic” 911 call from Themelis’ mother, who told the dispatcher her son had just shot her husband – then there was more gunfire according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

A deputy could be heard shouting before the shooting was heard, “stop reaching for your waistband.”

The Post reported that, “in the crossfire, deputy Shane McGough, 26, was shot in the leg, authorities said, and the article notes that McGough, a two-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is in stable condition. He underwent surgery Sunday morning to pull a bullet from his leg.”

According to the bodycam footage, “I’m hit,” McGough said, and then “his colleagues quickly administered life-saving measures, including tying a tourniquet around his leg, before he was rushed to a local hospital,” the article noted.

Themelis was also shot and was seriously wounded. He then “crawled back into the house and barricaded himself inside. The sheriff’s SWAT team charged into the house shortly after and found Themelis and his father both dead from gunshot wounds, Chronister said,” according to the Post, which added, “Themelis is believed to have died of the injuries he suffered in the shoot-out.”

Chronister said Themelis had past run-ins with law enforcement – his guns were taken away. “How did he have access to any type of firearm to be able to inflict this type of violence here this evening?” Chronister asked, calling the shooter a “monster” and the situation “truly scary.”

(Material from the New York Post was used in this report)

RELATED

Politics
Biden’s Campaign Announces a $50 Million Advertising Blitz Highlighting Trump’s Conviction

WASHINGTON  — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is spending $50 million through the end of June, a blitz that includes its first television ad trumpeting Donald Trump’s felony conviction and signals that the Democratic incumbent is seeking to make his Republican opponent’s legal woes a bigger issue heading into November.

Society
Wildfire North of Los Angeles Spreads as Authorities Evacuate 1,200 People
Politics
Trump Challenges Biden to a Cognitive Test but Confuses the Name of the Doctor Who Tested Him

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

ATHENS - While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has brought an accelerating economy to Greece, his government is struggling to hold down soaring food prices that have led many households to switch to cheaper products or cut spending.

LONDON - Noted British actor and writer Stephen Fry, a champion of the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles from the London Museum to Greece, compared their theft by Lord Elgin to the Nazis taking the Arc de Triomphe from Paris.

CORFU - The death toll of tourists on Greek islands reached three with the discovery of the body of a missing American on a beach on a small island, Mathraki, off the popular island of Corfu, and four others still not found on other islands.

TEL AVIV, Israel  — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.