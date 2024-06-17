Greek-American ‘Monster’ Teen Kills Parents in Tampa

Society

The entrance to the home of the Themelis family in Florida. HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TAMPA, Florida – The New York Post article by David Propper begins thusly: “Christos Alexander Themelis Jr. fatally shot his 51-year-old father Christos Byron Themelis inside the home and then his 48-year-old mother Rebecca Ann Themelis on the front lawn in front of officers during the surreal scene shortly after 11 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.”

The chilling headline about the Greek-American teen reads, “‘Monster’ Florida teen kills parents, shoots officer during gunfight caught on bodycam,’” and the lead paragraph informs: “A ‘monster’ 19-year-old killed his parents at their Florida home and shot an officer in a gunfight that was caught on the injured deputy’s bodycam before the teen was fatally shot Saturday night.”

Police received a “frantic” 911 call from Themelis’ mother, who told the dispatcher her son had just shot her husband – then there was more gunfire according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

A deputy could be heard shouting before the shooting was heard, “stop reaching for your waistband.”

The Post reported that, “in the crossfire, deputy Shane McGough, 26, was shot in the leg, authorities said, and the article notes that McGough, a two-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is in stable condition. He underwent surgery Sunday morning to pull a bullet from his leg.”

According to the bodycam footage, “I’m hit,” McGough said, and then “his colleagues quickly administered life-saving measures, including tying a tourniquet around his leg, before he was rushed to a local hospital,” the article noted.

Themelis was also shot and was seriously wounded. He then “crawled back into the house and barricaded himself inside. The sheriff’s SWAT team charged into the house shortly after and found Themelis and his father both dead from gunshot wounds, Chronister said,” according to the Post, which added, “Themelis is believed to have died of the injuries he suffered in the shoot-out.”

Chronister said Themelis had past run-ins with law enforcement – his guns were taken away. “How did he have access to any type of firearm to be able to inflict this type of violence here this evening?” Chronister asked, calling the shooter a “monster” and the situation “truly scary.”

(Material from the New York Post was used in this report)