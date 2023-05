Society

ATHENS – The Hellenic Air Force announced on Monday that Greek and American military aircraft would be flying over the Acropolis on Tuesday morning. The symbolic flights are part of the joint drill of special operations units known as “Stolen Cerberus” between Greece and the United States.

Two flyovers will take place on Tuesday morning between 9:10 AM and 9:40 AM. Two American C-130J military transport aircraft will participate in the flypasts, along with one Greek Air Force C-130 and one C-27.