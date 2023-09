Politics

SPRINGFIELD, VA – Greek-American Mark Vafiades is the Republican candidate for Virginia State Senate District 35 and participated in the Springfield Civic Association’s candidate forum on September 19 at Crestwood Elementary School in Springfield. Attendees were interested in hearing the candidates’ perspectives on the issues, including taxes, education, crime, and public safety. Vafiades resides in Annandale, VA. More information about his campaign and his endorsements is available online: www.markforva.com and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/markforva.