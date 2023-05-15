Greek-American Lukas Koutsoukos Receives U.S. Presidential Scholarship

General News

WILTON, CT. – Lukas Koutsoukos, an exceptional senior at Wilton High School, has been awarded the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholarship for 2023, marking an extraordinary achievement. Lukas, 17, emerged as one of Connecticut’s only two students to receive this esteemed recognition. Expressing his surprise and gratitude, Lukas shared his remarkable journey towards this accomplishment, emphasizing the unwavering support of his family and the invaluable guidance of his dedicated educators.

Among the select group of 161 exceptional students chosen nationwide, Lukas shares this prestigious honor with Ambika Grover, a talented senior from Greenwich High School. Governor Ned Lamont commended both students for their outstanding achievements, praising their remarkable perseverance and unwavering dedication.

Governor Lamont expressed his immense pride, stating, “I am incredibly proud of Ambika and Lukas for being named U.S. Presidential Scholars and receiving this extraordinary national recognition. They epitomize the very best of Connecticut, and I wholeheartedly applaud their unwavering drive and commitment.” Lukas, in turn, attributed his success to the unwavering support of his family and the exceptional guidance provided by his educators at Wilton High School.

Two CT high school seniors were named today as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars for their outstanding achievements: – Ambika Grover, Greenwich High School

– Lukas Koutsoukos, Wilton High School This is one of the nation's highest honors and I congratulate them on their success! — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 10, 2023

According to the Middletown Press, Lukas acknowledged the pivotal role played by his parents, who have instilled in him a passion for international affairs, ancient Greek, and Greek politics. Hailing from Greece, Lukas’s father, James Koutsoukos, ensures that he stays updated with news stories and developments related to Greece and international affairs. Maria Miranda, Lukas’s mother, expressed her elation to the Middletown Press, stating, “I can still feel my hands shaking,” upon hearing the news of her son’s remarkable achievement.

The dedicated educators at Wilton High School played a crucial part in Lukas’s journey. Max Gabrielson, Lukas’s teacher for ancient Greek, commended him as a natural-born scholar, driven by a genuine love for learning. Described as compassionate, humble, and courteous, Lukas is always willing to extend a helping hand and actively engage with others. Patricia Rinaldi, Lukas’s chemistry teacher, echoed these sentiments, highlighting his leadership qualities and ability to inspire his peers.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Lukas Koutsoukos is a talented musician proficient in piano, viola, and guitar. Music holds a special place in his heart, and he has been accepted into Berklee College of Music. Lukas actively participates in Quiz Bowl and initiated a club at Trackside Teen Center, showcasing his strong commitment to extracurricular activities.

But Lukas’s accomplishments go far beyond that. After being accepted to Yale University, he eagerly looks forward to studying political science, with a particular focus on ancient Greek. Although Lukas has received acceptances from prestigious institutions like Brown University, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania, his dream of attending Yale has become a reality. Filled with gratitude and excitement, Lukas is eager to explore Yale’s unique departments and programs as he begins this new chapter in his educational journey.

Lukas’s unwavering determination, exceptional academic prowess, and dedication to making a positive impact in the world demonstrate his extraordinary potential. Wilton High School and the entire community join together in celebrating Lukas Koutsoukos’s remarkable achievements, with unwavering confidence that he will continue to excel and inspire others along the way.