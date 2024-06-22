Greek-American Long Distance Runner Alexi Pappas Featured in Vogue

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American long-distance runner Alexi Pappas was featured in Vogue magazine for her latest role as an ambassador for the outdoor brand Merrell and a film project with Merrell and Vogue.

“The Greek-American long-distance runner made her mark on the world representing Greece in the 2016 Olympics, setting the national record in the 10,000 meters,” Vogue reported, adding that “she hasn’t slowed down since.”

“Today, the self-described multi-hyphenate— she’s an actor, director, and film producer— brings that same indefatigable spirit to her morning runs through the rugged trails just steps from her Topanga Canyon, CA, home,” Vogue reported.

“When your body and your mind are on the same page, there’s a sense of euphoria,” Pappas told Vogue. “At the Olympics, I felt it— I ran like a kid chasing the ice cream truck— no fears.”

“Now, Pappas achieves that same level of bliss on her daily trail runs,” Vogue reported, noting that “she’s embracing the outdoors in an accessible and liberating way.”

“Joy and performance are not mutually exclusive,” she told Vogue. “On my runs now, I’m moving in a way that is appropriate for me. I’m not running a five-minute pace, but I can still be engaged with the world and accept its gifts. You can honor that feeling at any level of running.”

Pappas’ “inclusive philosophy makes her the perfect ambassador for Merrell, the acclaimed outdoor brand,” Vogue reported, adding that “their partnership springs from a shared love of the outdoors and a belief that no matter who you are, where you come from, or how you move, there’s a trail for you.”

“I feel most like myself outdoors— there’s a respect for nature and the earth that came before I did,” Pappas told Vogue.

She “stars in a new film from Merrell and Vogue, inspired by her own high-energy morning ritual,” Vogue reported, noting that Pappas “co-directed the stylish short, working with an all-female team.”

“A lot of athletic videos start in this very quiet place, but I wake up and jump into my day,” Pappas told Vogue. “The film tries to capture what it feels like to be me running and embracing the outdoors. It’s an expression of my body and my mind as an artist and as an athlete.”

“The Olympian’s Topanga Canyon neighborhood, with its hilly dirt trails, but urban asphalt entryways, was the ideal setting to showcase Merrell’s all-terrain sneakers,” Vogue reported.

“You can hike a mountain, run a marathon, or walk the streets in Merrell’s shoes,” Pappas told Vogue.

“That adaptability is central to Merrell’s mission— they are dedicated to the belief that everyone is welcome in the outdoors,” Vogue reported, adding that “their thoughtfully designed, rigorously tested products— sneakers, trail running and hiking footwear, outerwear, and more— deliver on performance, versatility, and durability, for athletes at all levels.”

“The camera literally chases Pappas through all kinds of terrains— the beach, the trail, the forest— outfitted in her high-performance Merrell Agility Peak 5s,” Vogue reported, noting that “along the adrenaline-boosting journey, she transitions from wearing Merrell’s sporty Ascend 2-in-1 Hiking Jacket, from the Sweaty Betty x Merrell collection, to donning a dramatic red knit dress and an avant-garde white patchwork gown.”

“The way the scenes change, and the outfits change, make it feel like there’s an adventure waiting at every turn,” Pappas told Vogue.

“An average day may find her training a blind marathoner for her next race, attending an indie film awards ceremony, or trying out a new trail,” Vogue reported, adding that “as an athlete, Pappas relies on gear that goes the distance, but style is never an afterthought.”

“I love fashion. I love it. And I like to mix it up,” she told Vogue. “I’m someone who will wear a designer skirt with a rare vintage T-shirt.”

“As a creative person, I’ve always been fascinated by blending worlds,” Pappas told Vogue, pointing out that she also “composed the music for the film.”

“So the puzzle of melding these two traditions, the Merrell tradition and the Vogue tradition, in a way that honors both of them— and brings my own spirit into it— was such a fun challenge,” she told Vogue.

More information is available online: https://www.merrell.com/US/en/home