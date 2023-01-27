x

January 27, 2023

Greek-American Lawyer Will Oversee Greece-Africa Power Connector

January 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek-American lawyer and former California State Senator, Andreas Borgeas
Greek-American lawyer and former California State Senator, Andreas Borgeas. (Photo: Twitter)

ATHENS – Stepping up relations with Africa, Greece has turned to a Greek-American lawyer and former California State Senator, Andreas Borgeas, to be CEO of the Greece-Africa Power Interconnector, a transnational electricity project between Greece and Egypt known as GAP.

He has taken a position with Greek renewables company Eunice Energy Group to lead the project and will work wit Greek, Egyptian and European Union officials to speed its completion, said The Business Journal.

Borgeas told the site that he will still live in Fresno but travel extensively to oversee his position, although it wasn’t said why Greece went outside the country to find someone to head the project.

He was elected to the California Senate for the 8th district in 2018 as a Republican, serving through 2022 when he announced he would not seek a second term, and had been  federally appointed commissioner on the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

During his political career he strongly advocated for Greek positions on key foreign policy issues. He was a Fulbright Scholar in Greece and completed graduate studies at Harvard, Georgetown Law School and Panteion University in Athens.

“It is a great honor for me to join a project of vital importance for European interests, highlighting Greece’s role as an energy leader and hub in the SE Mediterranean and Europe, aside a team of industry leaders with extensive experience and technical expertise,” stated Borgeas. “Greece is acquiring a unique role in defending Europe’s energy autonomy and security, and I deeply believe that now is Greece’s moment!”

The Eunice Energy Group is the only energy provider in Greece with 100% clean, green electricity, according to its website. It has installed 100 megawatts of electricity generating capacity with another 1,650 megawatts in the pipeline. It has more than 1,500 electric vehicle chargers in Greece.

The GAP Interconnector program includes the construction of an underwater energy link spanning the Mediterranean Sea with a total electricity transmission capacity of 2,000 megawatts.

“We are delighted Senator Andreas Borgeas will lead the GAP team,” stated George Kalavrouziotis, GAP President and CEO of Eunice Group, the site also said of the appointment and project’s importance.

“The flourishing of Greek American relations in recent years is further developing and deepening cooperation between our two countries, in areas such as energy. The GAP project, which is gathering strong support from both sides of the Mediterranean, is characterized by significant advantages in terms of construction, geopolitical value, energy efficiency, and economic viability. Senator Borgeas will be a significant contribution to the Eunice team,” said Kalavrouziotis.

